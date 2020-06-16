Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 21:04 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 329

Incumbent Councilmen Lose



Two incumbent County Councilmen lost in the Republican Primary on Tues., June 9.

District 2 Councilman Wayne Grice fell to former Elections & Registration Chairman Jack Atkinson.

District 4 Councilman Jones Butler lost to Carey Bedenbaugh in a three-man race. Gary Therrell finished third.

Sheriff John Perry won his contest with former Chief Deputy Chris Cockrell.

Following are the results in the local races:



COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 (R): Jack At-kinson 185; Wayne Grice 162.

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 (R): Carey Bedenbaugh 415; Jones Butler 174; Gary Therrell 157.

SHERIFF (D): John Perry 735; Chris Cockrell 394. Perry will meeting Republican Josh Price in November.

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 10 (R); Bryan Hope 516; Billy Garrett 469. Garrett won the nomination district-wide.

STATE SENATE 25 (R): Shane Massey 919; Susan Swanson 147.

STATE SENATE 26 (R): Chris Smith 41; Perry Finch 33.

In the Third District Congressional Democratic race, Mark D. Welch defeated Hosea Cleveland 582-489. Republican Jeff Duncan is the incumbent.

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham had no problem beating his two challengers, drawing 1786 of the 2161 votes cast.





School Budget Reading Delayed



Changes at the state level caused County Council’s reading of the School District One budget scheduled for June 8 to be delayed.

In the first two readings, the District asked for the same figures as last year. Most of that was due to the legislature not taking action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the June 8 meeting, District One Supt. Dr. Harvey Livingston said new information received from the SC Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office has cause the District to considering requesting the full increase for CPI and county growth in the 2020-21 county appropriation amounts. Based on the District calculation, a change of $133,298 will be considered for the Ad Valorem Taxes. Livingston said the Board had not met to vote on the request.

Vice-chairman Frank Daniel said with the change, the final reading will be postponed until June 22.

Council gave second reading to an ordinance that would transfer $225,000 from the county reserve fund balance to general operating fund to balance the 2020-2021 budget. Daniel said the transfer may not be needed.

Council voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the Marine Forces Special Operations Command and the county. This will allow the Marines to conduct training exercises in the county.

Bill Keisling was appointed the Midlands Fire Department’s representative on the Fire Board, and Melissa Rodgers was appointed the alternate.





County COVID-19 Now At 164



Saluda County’s COVID-19 case total has grown to 164.

The report says the county had 1007 estimated cases, and 1171 possible cases. One hundred forty-nine of the county’s cases are in the 29138 zip code.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 60; Aiken - 232; Greenwood - 304; Lexington - 1155; Newberry -99.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 799 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 additional death.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 18,795 and those who have died to 600.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.



