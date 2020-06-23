Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 20:34 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 548





CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER WALKS - Charlie Sam Daniel, 90, A longtime Saluda County civil rights leaders, walked from the Saluda Park to the Courthouse Sat morning, June 20, the Black Lives Matter event. Obie and Cory Combs walked with him. (Photo by Dibbie Shealy)

SIGNS OF THE TIMES - Participants in Saturday’s Black Lives Matter event in Sauda held signs on the Courthouse steps. (Photo by Dibbie Shealy)

SCDOT Releases Paving Projects

The S.C. Department of Transportation has released the statewide paving projects for 2020-21. Saluda County’s projects are listed above.