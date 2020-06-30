Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 19:54 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 386

Council Passes

2020-2021 Budgets



Saluda County Council gave third and final readings to the School District One and County budgets at a called meeting Mon., June 22.

Public hearings were held for both budgets, but no one spoke.

The local support portion of the school district’s budget is $7,685,254, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $5,001,100 from ad valorem taxes.

The County operating budget is $13,540,024. Debt Service Bonds total $131,452, bringing the total budget to $13,671,476.

Piedmont Technical College is funded through millage.

Council had to change the total of the money to be transferred to the budget from reserve, due to lower fine collections from the Clerk of Court’s office than was originally estimated. Council added $9000 to the transfer for a total of $218,060.

Vice-Chairman Frank Daniel, and Councilmen Justin Anderson and Jones Butler were present for the meeting. Councilman Wayne Grice missed the meeting due to the serious illness of his sister, Beverly Grice, who passed away later in the week.





County COVID-19

Cases Now Top 200



Saluda County’s COVID-19 case total has grown to 203.

The lated DHEC report says the county had 1247 estimated cases, and 1450 possible cases. Of the county’s cases, 185 are in the are in the 29138 zip code.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 73; Aiken - 345; Greenwood - 457; Lexington - 1889; Newberry - 221.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sun., June 28, announced 1,366 new confirmed cases and 4 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 5 additional confirmed deaths and zero additional probable deaths. There are currently 954 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 33,221, probable cases to 99, confirmed deaths to 712, and probable deaths remains 4.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.





ATTENTION SENlORS!!!



You may qualify to receive $25 worth of coupons to buy fresh fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers this summer!

HOW TO QUALIFY:

•Must be a low-income senior aged 60 or older

•Have a valid driver’s license or state issued ID (must be presented to pick up)

•Live in Saluda County

HOW TO APPLY:

If you missed the earlier deadline to apply online, please call the number below or apply in person at either location below. If you already applied online, you do NOT need to apply again.

Becky Wilson at Piedmont Agency on Aging 884-223-0164 ext. 8

Vouchers can be picked up at either location: Ridge Spring Town Hall 906 West Main street Ridge Spring, SC July 9, 2020 , 9:00am - 1:00pm. Saluda Senior Center, 403 W. Butler Avenue, Saluda, SC, July 7, 2020, 8:30am - 12:00pm

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil tights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (eg. Braille, large print, audiotape. American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.