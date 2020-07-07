Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 21:21 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 543

Chairman Election July 14



The third time will be the charm as the election for Saluda County Council Chairman will be finally be held. on July 14.

Originally scheduled for March 24, the election was postponed until May by the pandermic. That month did not work out either, so the election date was finally set for Tues., July 14.

Polls open at 7a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Seeking the posiotion are Democrat Darren Horne and Republican Jerry Strawbridge.

Both candidates are retired.

“I am currently own businesses/properties in four separate counties,’’ Horne said. “My work ethic that I have built throughout my life will be an asset you can rely on to keep Saluda County moving in the right direction.

I will work very hard to promote business and economic development for Saluda, Ridge Spring, and Ward. I am aware of the current financial challenges but I’m willing to work very hard to address the current and all future concerns. Being a super conservative, I am a firm believer in being debt free and will be a watchdog for the County finances and spending. I will be grateful to work beside all county employees to Move Saluda County Forward. I will fight to keep lower tax rates and eliminate current and future unnecessary fees.”

“Saluda County is in a difficult position,” Strawbridge said. “It wasn’t any one person’s fault. It is a systemic problem and a challenge that was made more pronounced by the State’s requirement for a new jail. Saluda County employees want to help! They have provided a great number of documents that have helped me evaluate the County’s position in the last few weeks. Their helpfulness it to be commended! The good news is I believe this financial problem can be fixed. However, the hard truth is it won’t be easy.

“The position of Chairman requires someone that can face the hard reality of the situation and provide unwavering optimism that Saluda County will come out of this fine. Luckily, I’ve been part of a similar mission with Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority (SCWSA). SCWSA has been a part of a 20-year odyssey to build its own Water Treatment Plant. I was honored to be selected by the Legislative Delegation nine years ago to be on SCWSA’s Board and to serve as its Chairman for the last seven years.

Horne and his wife have two daughters and two granddaughters. As a kid around the age of eight,he worked in our family owned business, Horne’s Convenience Store. At 15, he started work at Adams Red & White while attending school. He then worked at Cromley Ford in Saluda and Newberry for 30 years as a manager.

Strawbirdge is a retired as a Sargent Major in the South Carolina National Guard with 40 years of service. He is married, with four children and seven grandchildren that we adore. He is a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church and serves as the Chairman of its Administrative Council. He I also served six years as Chairman of the Saluda Republican Party.

With the COVID-19 social distancing requirements some precincts will be combined to allow for bigger spaces, and one will move to a larger location

Richland, Ridge Spring-Monetta and Ward precincts will vote at the Ridge Spring Civic Center.

Saluda No. 1 and No. 2 will both vote at St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Higgins-Zoar will vote at Zoar United Methodist Church.



County COVID-19

Cases Reach 219



Saluda County’s COVID-19 case total has grown to 219.

The latest DHEC report says the county had 1345 estimated cases, and 1564 possible cases. Of the county’s cases, 197 are in the are in the 29138 zip code.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 86; Aiken - 434; Greenwood - 526; Lexington - 2224; Newberry - 270.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thurs., July 2, announced 1,629 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths. There are currently 1,125 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 39,587, probable cases to 114, confirmed deaths to 777, and 7 probable deaths.

Testing in South Carolina

As of July 2, a total of 442,263 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 9,634 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.9%.

50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 50 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of Thursday morning, 2,836 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,830 are in use, which is a 73.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,830 inpatient beds currently used, 1,125 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.





