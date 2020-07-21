Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:40 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 525

NEW CHAIRMAN - Democratic County Council Chnairman candidate Darren Horne, left, congratulated Republican candidate Jerry Strawbridge, right, after Strawbridge’s victory in the July 14 special election. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

Strawbridge Wins

Chairman Race



Republican Jerry Strawbridge defeated Democrat Darren Horne for Saluda County Council Chairman Tues., July 14.

The final tally was 1169-521 in Strawbridge’s favor. Strawbridge was sworn into office Thursday.

Approximately 15 percent of the county’s registered voters cast ballots.

County Council

Closes Offices

With the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the county, Saluda County Council announced it was closing all county offices to the public.

At the Mon., July 13, Council meeting, Vice-Chairman Frank Daniel announced the offices will be available by appointment only.

In other action at the meeting, Council approved the School Resource Officer Agreement between the county and Saluda School District One.

Council voted to allow a building maintenance position to be filled by Aug. 31.

Tony Lake (Hollywood) and Brent Addy (Mayson) were reappointed to the Fire Board.

Jack Nichols was appointed to the Airport Commission.

Daniel urged citizens to send in their Census form.



Notice for 2021 Reassessment

The Saluda County As-sessor’s Office will be conducting the every five year reassessment as mandated by the state of South Carolina. The implementation is 2021 so if any changes were made you will receive a notice around July of 2021.

We will be driving a white pickup with Saluda County emblem on the side. We also realize these are trying times and your safety as well as ours is very important to us so we will conduct as many window checks as possible but if we have to measure any new structures we will wear mask due to Covid 19. If you have any questions you may contact our office. Thank you in advance for your cooperation