Published on Tuesday, 13 October 2020

LOOKING OUT THE WINDOW - Little Caylie Berry looks out the window as her family drives down Main Street.

Trotter Billboard on South Main Street (Photos by Tavy Thompson Bartley)



Caylie Comes Home



Family and friends joined together on Main Street, Saluda, Sat., Oct. 8, to welcome home 9-month-old Caylie Berry and her family. For the past five months Caylie has been receiving cancer treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Last week, Caylie’s parents, Kayla Smith and Scott Berry, got the devastating news Caylie’s cancer had spread and there was nothing more the doctors could do. The family packed up and came home, where Caylie will be surounded by love and prayers.



M.S.M. Program

Catching on at Lander



Story by Jeff Lagrone

A year after the establishment of its new Master of Science in Management degree, Lander University’s College of Business has its first four graduates of the program.

The M.S.M is a specialized program offering in-depth managerial skills, unlike broader, more general master’s in business administration programs. It’s proving to be a popular degree at Lander.

Dr. Michael Brizek, interim dean of the College of Business, singled out several reasons for the popularity of the program. Students like the idea of being able to earn a quality master’s degree in management in a year, he said. He added, however, that students can also take up to six years to complete the program, if they wish.

The ability to enter the program despite having an undergraduate degree in a field other than business is also attractive to students. Only one prerequisite is required of such students, B.A. 600, which provides what Brizek calls an “advanced overview of business fundamentals.”

It’s also possible for students to gain admittance to the program despite not having taken the Graduate Management Admissions Test (GMAT). In such instances, as long as students earn at least a 3.2 grade point average on the first nine credit hours of required coursework, and complete those courses within their first two semesters in the program, the GMAT requirement is waived.

The fact that the program is fully online makes it an option for students who have already entered the work force, or who have other responsibilities and commitments, and students pay no more than they would to attend undergraduate classes at Lander.

“It’s quite affordable,” Brizek said, adding that Lander’s accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) confers additional value upon a business degree from Lander.

JUAN HERNANDEZ

The first recipients of the M.S.M. degree were united in their praise of the program. Juan Hernandez, of Saluda, called his experience “amazing. I learned so much in the space of a year, from the R & R Commander program to strategy formulation and implementation. The M.S.M degree also helped me expand my knowledge in quality and supply chain management.”

Meg LaCombe, of Beaufort, Sarah Prince, of Forsyth County, Ga.,Amanda Fallaw, of Ninety Six, were the other graduates.

Applications are still being accepted for Lander’s M.S.M. program. Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Application forms may be requested by writing the Office of Admissions, Lander University, Greenwood, SC 29649; by phoning 1-888-452-6337; or by emailing admissions@ lander.edu.



Extension Offices

Reopening Soon



Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service announced plans to reopen its county offices during a recent townhall meeting led by director Dr. Thomas Dobbins.

The plan calls for all Clemson Extension employees to be tested for COVID-19 and for county offices to be reopened based on weekly infection rates in each county as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Clemson Extension is in the business of imparting science-based information to the citizens of South Carolina, and science will determine our decisions on reopening offices. Our number one priority is to keep our clients and staff safe and healthy,” Dobbins emphasized.

Clemson Extension closed all 46 county offices on March 18 and agents were instructed to visit clients only on an as-needed basis and with supervisor approval. In-person visits followed all protocols set by public health officials, including social distancing and mask wearing. The modified operations also included virtual meetings and program delivery.

Offices will reopen in stages based on SCDHEC county-by-county data on two-week cumulative incidence rate, trend in incidence rate and two-week percent positive rate:

· High Disease Activity Level: Office will remain closed to staff, public and volunteers.

· Medium Disease Activity Level: Office will remain closed to public and volunteers; no in-person office meetings or program hosting; office will be staffed on a staggered rotation.

· Low Disease Activity Level: Office will reopen to the public with some constraints.

“Extension personnel have not stopped serving the citizens of South Carolina since we began modified operations back in March,” Dobbins said. “Our impact data shows that we have done an outstanding job of staying connected to our stakeholders to continue delivering vital information and education.”