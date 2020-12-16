Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 19:55 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 946

Human Trafficking Task Force

Dec. 8, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the launch of the Lexington, Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda (LEMS) Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard gave a few remarks about the need for this task force to fight against human trafficking in the 11th Circuit. Solicitor Hubbard stood proudly with law enforcement agencies and other community partners and leaders throughout the Circuit publicly acknowledging our commitment to ending human trafficking.

Repesentatives attending included: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington Police Department, Irmo Police Department, Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center, Cayce Department of Public Safety, West Columbia Police Department, McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Sheriff-elect Josh Price.





From The Chairman’s Desk

By Jerry Strawbridge

My Friends, I want to let you know the $25.00 road fee that has been in effect for this year has been repealed beginning with January 2021 vehicle property tax renewals, and every wheeled and titled vehicle required to be registered and licensed in Saluda County by the South Carolina Department of Transportation purchased after December 31, 2020.

Please be aware if you have a vehicle tax bill for December that has the fee on it, then you must pay the fee. If you wait until January, and your taxes were due in December, the Department of Transportation penalizes late registration.

On a side note, we will have a new County Council mix beginning in January and we have a lot of work to do. As I have said before, we intend to live within our means. That is our prime concern. I think all other matters in the conduction of business for the County will follow.

If anyone would like to talk to me, I am in the Council Administration building most every morning. Merry Christmas!



868 County COVID

Cases, 23 Deaths

Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 868 (823 actual, 45 probable), with 23 deaths.

The county had 273.5 cases per 100,000, classified as a high incidence. Last week, the figure was 185.61 cases per 100,000 with a moderate incidence rating.

Saluda County is reporting 7547 tests, which a story on WRDW-TV says is the lowest per capita in the state.

Self Regional Healthcare is offering free testing Dec. 16 and 13, 12 noon-4 p.m., at Fa ily Healthcare North, 595 Newberry Hwy., Saluda. Call 864 725-8200 to register.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Aiken - 6564, Edgefield - 1250; Greenwood -3322 Lexington - 11,931; Newberry - 2121.

Sun., Dec. 13, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,924 new confirmed cases and 61 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 44 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths. Positive tests at 21.3 percent.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 234,392, probable cases to 17,814, confirmed deaths to 4,387, and 352 probable deaths.

LEGION MEETING - Pictured left to right: Entertainers Jerry and Rose Farmer, Santa Claus, First Vice Commander Al Butler, Ladies Auxiliary President Linda Padgett and Commander John Hood. Saluda American Legion Post 65 and Ladies Auxiliary celebrated the Christmas season at their December meeting which included following Saluda County Covid-19 protocols. Following the meal catered by Matthew’s BBQ, was singing and music by Jerry and Rose Farmer. Chaplain Bob Albert shared the Christmas story. A surprise visit by Santa Clause helped with the door prizes. Thanks to all who helped make this Christmas celebration a success and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.