917 County COVID

Cases, 23 Deaths



Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 917 (869 actual, 48 probable), with 23 deaths.

The county had 386 cases per 100,000, classified as a high incidence. Last week, the figure was 273.1 cases per 100,000 with a highe incidence rating.

Self Regional Healthcare is offering free testing Dec. 30, 12 noon-4 p.m., at Family Healthcare North, 595 Newberry Hwy., Saluda. Call 864 725-8200 to register.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Aiken - 6564, Edgefield - 1250; Greenwood -3322 Lexington - 11,931; Newberry - 2121.

Sun., Dec. 13, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,583 new confirmed cases and 25 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 36 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths. Positive tests at 22.4 percent.

This 253,034, probable cases to 20,372, confirmed deaths to 4,566, and 369 probable deaths.





Counties With Most Value

For Their Property Taxes



When purchasing a home, you’ll need to consider property taxes as an ongoing cost.

Since not all property taxes are created equal, it’s important to know what your tax dollars are paying for. A sixth annual study from SmartAsset finds the places in the U.S. where residents are receiving the most value for their property taxes.

SmartAssest ranked Saluda County among the top places in South Carolina where property tax dollars are going the furthest. The study analyzed the following metrics, including quality of local schools, home values and effective property tax rates to find where people were getting the most value.

Take a look at the top counties in South Carolina below:



The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found here:https://smartasset.com/taxes/south-carolina-property-tax-calculator#southcarolina