Saluda County Forestry Association Scholarship Winners



By: Stephen Pohlman,

Clemson Extension

Forestry Agent



Though the Saluda County Forestry Association was unable to hold their annual Christmas Banquet this year, the group was excited to be able to carry on the tradition of supporting Saluda County youth.

Each year the association provides scholarship to Saluda County youth who are currently pursuing college degrees in forestry or other natural resources related fields. This year $2,000 scholarships were provided to Grantt Doolittle, Jessica Eidson, and Drew Proctor.

A special Thank You to our Saluda County Forestry Association members and local businesses and organizations who help make these scholarships possible each year through their generous donations. Typically these gracious sponsors are listed on the Christmas Banquet program. This year, however, we will be featuring them on a billboard in the town of Saluda to recognize them for their continued support of youth and forestry.

If anyone is interested in learning more about donating to the forestry scholarships or becoming a part of the Saluda County Forestry Association can contact Stephen Pohlman, Clemson Extension Area Forestry Agent at spohlma@clemson. edu.

The Saluda County Forestry Association and Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.



969 County COVID

Cases, 23 Deaths

Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 969 (913 actual, 56 probable), with 23 deaths.

The county had 440 cases per 100,000, classified as a high incidence. Last week, the figure was 386 cases per 100,000 with a high incidence rating.

Self Regional Healthcare is offering free testing Jan. 12 & 27, 12 noon-4 p.m., at Family Healthcare North, 595 Newberry Hwy., Saluda. Call 864 725-8200 to register.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Aiken - 6564, Edgefield - 1250; Greenwood -3322 Lexington - 11,931; Newberry - 2121.

Sat.., Dec. 24, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 3,111 new confirmed cases and 151 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 74 additional confirmed deaths and seven new probable deaths. Positive tests at 21.6 percent.

This state total is 266,678, probable cases to 22,214, confirmed deaths to 4,736, and 388 probable deaths.

Fireworks Ban In Saluda

The COVID-19 year has hit another holiday tradition, fireworks.

The Town of Saluda has issued a statement that there will be no fireworks allowed in the town limits over the holidays. Violators are subject to fines.

Town Hall is also open by appointment only. Citizens are urged to use the outdoor drop box for payments. Call 864 445-3522.