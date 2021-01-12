Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 22:20 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 557

OFFICERS SWORN IN - The above photos were taken off social media and show the swearing in of Sheriff Josh Price, the Sheriff's Office deputies, and County Councilman Jack Atkinson. Along with the county officers, District 10 Senator Billy Garrett of Greenwood also came to Saluda County to be sworn in.





2020 YEAR IN REVIEW

(Continued from last week)

•Changes at the state level caused County Council’s reading of the School District One budget scheduled for June 8 to be delayed.

In the first two readings, the District asked for the same figures as last year. Most of that was due to the legislature not taking action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

•Saluda County’s COVID-19 case total has grown to 164.

•Charlie Sam Daniel, 90, a longtime Saluda County civil rights leaders, walked from the Saluda Park to the Courthouse Sat morning, June 20, the Black Lives Matter event.

•South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis is pleased to recognize the first cohort of 36 educators who have qualified to become South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teachers. Launched in January of this year, the new statewide initiative is designed to increase the number of teachers incorporating personal finance education into their classrooms. Included in the first group is Denise Gartrell of Saluda Middle School.

•Saluda County Council gave third and final readings to the School District One and County budgets at a called meeting Mon., June 22.

Public hearings were held for both budgets, but no one spoke.

The local support portion of the school district’s budget is $7,685,254, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $5,001,100 from ad valorem taxes.

The County operating budget is $13,540,024. Debt Service Bonds total $131,452, bringing the total budget to $13,671,476.

Piedmont Technical College is funded through millage.

•Saluda County’s COVID-19 case total has grown to 203. The latest DHEC report says the county had 1247 estimated cases, and 1450 possible cases. Of the county’s cases, 185 are in the are in the 29138 zip code.

WE SAID GOOD-BYE...

•Christine Jennings Watson, 97, former Volunteer of the Year at Saluda Nursing Center and widow of former County Assessor Bates Watson, passed away June 15.

•Beverly Ann Grice, 69, former manager of Ann’s Dairy Bar and sister of County Councilman Wayne Grice, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

•Charles Holbrook “Charlie” Rentz, 77, local and state Lions Club leader, passed away June 26.

•Ellis F. Temples, WWII veteran, 101, dies, June 29.

JULY

•The third time will be the charm as the election for Saluda County Council Chairman will finally be held on July 14.

•In order to recognize kindness in this world, retired Saluda educator Dibbie Shealy established the D.E.M. Kindness Awards, and the recipients have been announced. The award is named in honor of her grandchildren Deacon, Emoree, and Madden Donlon, and her children

Morgan Jones and Mayson Donlon.

She gave five $200 awards to Saluda High School graduates, Class of 2020, who exhibit kindness and compassion through their actions.

Winners were: Alaiza Abney, Kathryn Castro, LeeAnna Fingerlin, Kaylee Long and Jacob McCary.

•Saluda County recorded its second COVID-19 death last week. The victim was an elderly patient.

•Saluda native Mitchell Spearman was featured on the front page of the Los Angeles Times on July 10. The article centered on Spearman’s job as senior director of principal gifts for the University of Texas at Austin, and highlights how he has taken on new roles: counselor, supporter, wellness coach, because of the coronavirus.

•Four school leaders from across the state, including a former Saluda teacher and coach, Dr. William “Bill” James, Superintendent of Lexington School District Two, have been selected by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) as 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

•Republican Jerry Strawbridge defeated Democrat Darren Horne for Saluda County Council Chairman Tues., July 14. The final tally was 1169-521 in Straw-bridge’s favor. Strawbridge was sworn into office Thursday.

•With the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the county, Saluda County Council announced it was closing all county offices to the public.

•Many Saluda County citizens lined up to take the COVID-19 test Wed., July 15. Held on Matthews Drive, the testing was sponsoring by Self Regional.

•As the month came to an end, Saluda County’s COVID-19 death cases had risen to five. Saluda County’s total cases had risen to 375, 33 more than at the same time last week, with three deaths.

•The Town of Saluda passed an ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks.

•Mid Carolina Electric Cooperative, Inc presented LeeAnna Fingerlin the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Scholarship.

•Saluda County School District was one of the first six approved for reopening by State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman.

WE SAID GOOD-BYE...

•Marie Bell Dorn, 79, former employee at First Citizens and associated with the family owned Hickory Hill Farms, passed away July 1.

•Joyce Griffith Arthur, 88, retired from the South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, passed away July 9.

•Weyman Frederick Webb, 81, retired owner of Webb’s Farm Services, passed away July 4.

•James Clark “Jim” Padget, 70, owner of Shade Tree Handyman Services, passed away July 11.

•Geneva Butler Hancock, 97, mother of late County Council Chairman Bernard Horne, step-mother of late County Council Chairman Don Hancock, grandmother of former County Council Chairman of Hardee Horne, and former owner of Horne’s Store, passed away July 19.

•Carl Eugene “Gene” Berry, Jr., retired teacher and former president of the Saluda County Historical Society, 79, died July 21.

•Alfred Brooks Connelly, owner of Connelly Farms, 93, passed away July 29.