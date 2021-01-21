Details Category: Archives Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 14:08 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 610

Five Arrested In Two Incidents

On Jan. 14, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Chappells Highway in reference to a larceny in progress. The subjects fled into the woods. The bloodhound tracking team responded to the scene and shortly after, Phillip Derrick and Christopher Claphan (both of Greenwood County) were both arrested and charged accordingly.

Three suspects were arrested on Jan. 15 in connection to a burglary that occurred near Holly Ferry Road. Jessie Brazell, Nicholas Bullock, and Melyssa Skowron (all from Lexington County) are currently behind bars at the Saluda County Detention Center.

Sheriff Price is proud of the hard work of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and their commitment to keeping the citizens of Saluda County safe.



Court Clears 44 Cases

The Saluda County General Sessions court was almost back to normal in December.

Unlike the last session that was all virtual, the December court had in-person appearances by defendants, attorneys, judge and staff.

But like the previous session, there was no jury.

Clerk of Court Sheri Coleman said she has not been able to draw names for grand jury and petit jurors, and doesn’t know when she be able to during the pandemic.

Those sentenced during the December court waived an appearance before the grand jury.

Following are the sentences on guilty pleas:

Joseph Allen Lee Whitten, domestic violence 2nd, three years, suspended to 30 days, four years probation. Wilson Winfredo Carera, assault & battery 2nd, three years.

Crystal Marie Black, accessory after the fact of felony, one year, suspended to 35 days, and five years probation. Brittany Alexandria Crowe, possession of other controlled substance, three days.

Gregorio Joel Alverez Jr., possession of other controlled substance, 14 days, $100 fine. Jacob Albert Davis, receiving stolen goods $2000-$10,000, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed three years, suspended to nine days and two years probation.

Stanton Larnard Wicker, reckless driving, two days, $200 fine. David Deaun Smith, shoplifting, three years - parole violation. Constance Leigh Jackson, manslaughter, five years, upon service of two years, suspended to four years probation.

Richard W. Mathews, accessory after the fact of felony, sevens years, upon service of 60 days, suspended to three years probation. Saul Geovany Gutierez-Godiner, possession of other controlled substance, time served.

Tobias Demetrist Johnson, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three years, suspended to seven days and two years probation. Wilson Lopez, assault & battery 3rd, 30 days.

Richard Allen Gentry, grand larceny $2000-$10,000, five years, upon service of 13 days, suspended to three years probation. Crystal Linn Hamilton, possession of other controlled substance, four days.

Trevor Kenneth Yonce, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, YOA not to exceed two years, suspended to two days, and three years probation. Jose Udiel Jimenez-Lopez, possession of meth, time served.

Wayne Deno Gibson Jr., impersonating a law enforcement officer (2 counts), one years, suspended to time served and one year probation. Melissa A, Dyches, possession of other controlled substance, one day.

Dontavious Raheem Feagins, assault & battery 3rd, three days. Ryan James Krehl, reckless driving, three days.

Willie D. Smith, hit in run, minor personal injury, three days. David Henry Bushey III, domestic violence 2nd, 18 months, suspended to two days and two years probation.

Doretha Ann Marie Tann, possession over one ounce of marijuana, YOA not to exceed six months, suspended to three days and two years probation. Steven Joe Floyd Jr., YOA not to exceed six months, suspended to three days and two years probation.

Amilcan Perez-Perez, burglary 3rd degree, 33 days. Jodi Mitchell Warriner, burglary 3rd - 1st offense, YOA not to exceed five years, suspended to 35 days and five years probation.

Timothy Alan Hasbrouck, possession of other controlled substance, there days. Willie Odell Mason, assault & battery 2nd, three years, suspended to four days, three years probation.

Paula A. Watts, possession of meth, three years, suspended to time served, two years probation. Christopher Edward Bellino, , possession of meth, seven days.

Rayon Javan Robinson, burglary 3rd, YOA not to exceed five years, suspended to two days and three years probation. Xavious Tyshawn Robinson, unlawful carrying of a pistol, one year, suspended to two days and one year probation.

Ny’Kel Rasaad Rolland, burglary 3rd, five years, upon service of ten days, suspended to three years probation. James Louis Childers, unlawful carrying of a pistol, there days.

Muerie McArthur Wharton, indecent exposure, time served. Hardy Nathaniel Williams, contributing to delinquency of a minor, 90 days.

Meosha Sade Caldwell, failure to stop for a blue light, three years, upon service of two days suspended to two years probation. Joseph Allen Lee Whitten, distribution of meth, three years, suspended to two days and two years probation.

Dominique Rockrekus Padgett, simple possession of marijuana, 21 days; possession of crack, 21 days; Angela Sue Routsaw, assault & battery 3rd, three years, suspended to two years probation.

Tyrone Ouzts, assault & battery 2nd, three years, suspended to three days and two years probation. Christopher James Robinson, petit larceny $2000 or less, two days. Benjamin Frank Rodgers, possession of other controlled substance, one year, suspended to $100 fine.