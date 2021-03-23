Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 21:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 332

Two Men Arrested In

Connection With Murder



Two men, Aaron Hood and Shawn Pridgen, have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Saluda man.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner. The victim has been identified as Xavier Cancer of Saluda County.

Aaron Hood has been arrested and charged for the crimes of murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature following a shooting incident that occurred on March 16, 2021 on Keisha Avenue in the Town of Saluda.

Hood was seen by witnesses carrying a handgun and walking toward the victim just before shots were heard.

Sheriff Josh Price said, “through the investigation, it has been determined that Hood along with a co-defendant, Shawn Pridgen, went to Keisha Avenue with the purpose of finding and assaulting the victims.”

After the shooting, Hood and Pridgen fled the scene on foot. Hood was arrested soon after the shooting. Deputies located Pridgen and took him into custody on the evening of March 16, 2021. Shawn Pridgen has been charged with Accessory to Murder.

Saluda County Sheriff Price and Saluda Police Chief Kes Holmes would like to thank the Ridge Spring Police Department, Saluda County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, SLED Crime Scene Unit, and off duty State Transport Police Sgt. Wayne Bryan for their assistance in this investigation.

Sheriff Price asks that you continue to pray for the victim and victim’s family. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office or Saluda Police Department.

Sheriff’s Office Makes Drug Arrests

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office made several narcotics related arrests last week.

Earlier last week, the Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Spann Road. Kimberly Hall was arrested for multiple methamphetamine charges to include distribution and possession of methamphetamine.

Other marcotics arrests this week include:

Joseph Goodman – possession of methamphetamine

Leo Abney – possession of cocaine

Cameron Atkins – possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule lV controlled substance

Lindsey Davis – possession of methamphetamine

Bailey Gibson – possession of methamphetamine

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to decreasing the sale and use of dangerous drugs in Saluda County. The selling and use of such drugs are the leading factors to all other crimes. The Sheriff and the Deputies will continue to combat this problem to ensure Saluda County is a safe place to live and to raise your family.





Receives Wofford Honor

Hector Ortiz , a triple major from Saluda, studying biology, philosophy and Spanish, has been named Wofford College’s 38th Presidential International Scholar. He will spend the 2021-2022 academic year studying the relationship between public health and culture in Argentina and South Africa. (Wofford photo)