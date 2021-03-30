Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 21:13 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 339

Sheriff’s Office Makes Drug Arrests



The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged three individuals for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Arrested were Larry Craig Boatwright, Amysue Robinson, and Stephen Burgess were all taken into custody after a narcotics operation that was executed on March 24, 2021.

Sheriff Price would like to commend his Deputies for their hard work and has a message for those that continue to push this dangerous poison on our streets, “We’re Coming”.





ZACHARY NIX

Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Zachary Nix was taken into custody after investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Saluda County.

Nix has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor. No other information will be released so we may protect the victim in this case.



1706 County COVID

Cases, 40 Death

Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 1653 (1,493 actual, 213 probable), with 40 deaths.

The county had 92,8 cases per 100,000, classified as a moderate incidence. Last week, the figure was 68.4 cases per 100,000 with a moderate incidence rating.

The number of tests given in Saluda County is 17,691. Saluda County has had 2937 citizens who have started or completed the vaccination process.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Aiken - 12,458, Edgefield - 2,478; Greenwood -7,056, Lexington - 25,039; Newberry - 3,813.

Sun., Mar. 28, 644 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by state Department of Health and Environmental Control, with 11 confirmed deaths.

Positive tests are at 3.4 percent.

This state total is 463,643, with probable cases 85,556. Confirmed deaths are 8,053, and 1,069 probable deaths.