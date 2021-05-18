Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 21:36 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 438





SCHOLARSHIP AWARD GIVEN TO EMME BUZHARDT - The South Carolina Association of Counties awarded a $2,500.00 Scholarship to Emme Buzhardt of Saluda County. Ms. Buzhardt will attend Furman University in the fall to study Health Science. Presenting the award is Jerry Strawbridge, Chairman of the Saluda County Council.

Second Readings

Given To Budgets

Saluda County Council gave second readings to the 2021-22 school and county budgets at the May 10 meeting.

The local support portion of the school district’s $20,688,6657 budget is $7,613,718, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $5,001,100 from ad valorem taxes.

The county’s budget currently stands at $13,886,776. One more reading is required for both budgets.

Pete Hall asked Council to consider a Second Amendment Ordinance, first proposed in Feb. 2020, which would make Saluda County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Hall said 1500 counties and ten states had passed the ordinance.

Council agreed with Councilman Carey Bedenbaugh to do further study on the ordinance before taking action.

Ann Skinner of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments explained the S.C. Works System, which has an office in the County Council Building.

The system works with job seekers, employees, and unemployed, and offers training to those out of work and to high school students. She says the state currently has more jobs than job seekers, and when Gov. McMaster ends the enhanced unemployment program, unemployed citizens need to come by the S.C. Works System office soon to begin their job search.

Council gave readings to several ordinances and a resolution involving a joint industrial park and fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes.

Chairman Jerry Strawbridge explained the ordinances and resolution don’t use the actual names of the businesses involved. This is an economic development ploy to protect the identity until an official announcement is made.

Sheriff Josh Price’s request for some new floor covering at the Sheriff’s Office was approved. Total estimate was over $12,000, but Price said he could cut out the new flooring for the training room, which will save $5000. The money will come from the Building Repair Reserve Fund.

Grants Coordinator Jill Warren asked permission to apply for a Corona Virus Emergency Supplement Fund grant. If the $11,391 grant is approved, it will be used to purchase seven laptops, which will replace desktop computers. The laptops will allow users to take the devises with them to work at home. The request was approved.





Left to right - Savannah Rodgers, Quinten Miller, Amber Epting

Saluda FFA Tops In SC FFA

Livestock Evaluation CDE

Members of the Saluda FFA Chapter competed in the virtual State Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event on April 22 and came out on top with a 1st place finish. The team now advances to national competition this fall.

Career Development Events (CDEs) build on what is learned in agricultural classes and encourage members to put their knowledge into practice. Students were required to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the livestock industry with a general knowledge test and also judged and placed three classes of livestock, including beef cattle, swine, and goats.

Team members from Saluda included: Quinten Miller, Amber Epting, and Savannah Rodgers. Quinten was also named high individual in the state. Amanda N. Crouch is the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for the Saluda Chapter.

South Carolina agricultural education serves more than 12,000 students across the state. Students receive instruction in one of five different pathways within the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources career cluster. The South Carolina FFA Association is comprised of over 7,000 members across the state. The mission of the SC FFA Association is to develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.



