AMANDA SANDIN



Driver Charged In Hit-and-Run Death

A Leesville woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the secne of a vehicle accident that resulted in death.

According to Master Tropper Brandon Bolt, the crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m., June 6, on U.S. 1 near Topaz Road, two miles west of Batesburg-Leesville.

A 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan struck a moped from behind while both were northbound on U.S. 1.

The moped went off the right side of the roadway and the rider was thrown.

The Saluda County Coroner’s office identified the victims as Timothy Sean Cyrus, age 43, of Ridge Spring,

Cyrus, who was not wearing a helmet but was wearing a reflective vest, died at the scene.

The Caravan left the scene, according to the patrol.

However, the driver, identified as Amanda Sandin, 27, turned herself in at 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to the pa trol.

She was arrested and held in Saluda County on a charge of leaving the scene of a collision involving death, the patrol reported.

An autopsy of Cyrus was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patro, including the MAIT team continue to investigate the incident.

A special thanks to responders for their assistance that evening. The responders include: Saluda County EMS, Batesburg Fire Department, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Batesburg Police Department and the SC Highway Patrol.

The coroner’s office extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Cyrus.



Man Killed In Shooting

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a shooting near 306 North Bouknight Ferry Road in the town limits of Saluda.

The incident took place between 3:30 and 4:00 on the morning of Sunday, June 13, 2021. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Deontrez Rashad Mealing, age 23, of Edgefield.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday of this week.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office, SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Saluda Police Department and the Saluda County Sherriff’s Office is also assisting.

Coroner Keith Turner and his staff send their heartfelt sympathies to the family of Mr. Mealing.



County Suffers Second

Highway Fatality

Saluda County suffered its second highway fatality in as many days, when a Ridge Spring women died in a single vehicle collision

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office reported the motor vehicle collision occurred on June 7, 2021 in the late evening on Goff Road, Batesburg (Saluda County) near West Creek Baptist Church. The one vehicle collision involved an SUV vs tree.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the driver of 2004 Nissan X-terra went off the left side of the road, over compensated, then went of the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene and was later identified as Ms. Heidy Cruz-Cadena, age 20, of Ridge Spring, SC. The collision is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol and Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office would like to thank the responders of the Saluda County EMS, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Ridge Spring Fire Department, Batesburg Fire Department and SC Hwy Patrol for their assistance at the scene.

The coroner’s office also extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Cruz-Cadena.



Vaccinations Offered Saturday

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be given Sat., June 19, at Saluda High School from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for anyone 12 and older. Free food will be offered while supplies last, and a drawing will be held for a free TV.





