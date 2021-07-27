Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 21:35 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 336

42nd Annual Truck

and Tractor Pull

The Saluda Young Farmers 42nd Annual Truck and Tractor Pull, “Hottest Pull in the South” will be held July 31st at the Young Farmer Stadium at the County Recreation Complex.

The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pullers / Southern Pullers Association professional pull will begin at 7pm. Ticket gates and pit will open at 5pm.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults - $20, Children 6 to 12 - $10, 5 and under – Free, and cooler/bulk beverage - $5.00 (no glass containers). Cash, credit and debit card ticket purchases will be available at the gate. Concessions will also be available.

The 2021 Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship winners will be recognized as well. Proceeds from the pull go towards the scholarship program. The Young Farmers have also donated to the Saluda Recreation 10u Angels State Champion softball team and the Minor League All-Stars to go toward their trips to their respective World Series.

Bring a chair – stand seating is limited. There will be no charge for parking and no additional charges for entering the pit.

To purchase trackside parking, contact Scott Wertz at (803) 924-3124 after 5:00 PM. All trackside parking spots are $50.00 for the night.

Come and enjoy a weekend of high-powered action!

Check out www.SaludaYoungFarmer.org or syftp.us for the latest information. Like us on Facebook at “Saluda SC Tractor Pull.”

SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPS





MINOR LEAGUE STATE RUNNERS-UP

Young Farmers Contribute

To World Series Teams

The Saluda Young Farmers organization has made financial contributions to the Recreation Department’s two World Series teams, the softball 10u state champions and the Minor League 10u state runners-up.

Saluda Young Farmers organization is so proud of the Saluda County Recreation Department’s young girls’ and boys’ accomplishments this year.

We are happy to be able to help them a little on their journey to compete at the next level. We thank them for their dedication and perseverance they have shown this season.

Parents, you have worked hard getting these kids to the games and practices and being there to cheer them on. Coaches, thank you for the many hours and personal time from your own family you have given to these youngsters who are the future of our little hometown.

Sports teaches young people so many things: discipline, dedication, loyalty, teamwork, meeting and overcoming challenges to name a few. These are valuable lessons will serve them well in the coming years. And we hope they will continue their love for the game into high school and beyond! Congratulations and best of luck to the teams who have competed and will be competing in the weeks to come! You have made us all immensely proud.

We hope everyone will come out on July 31St at 7 pm to support the 42"d annual Saluda Young Farmer Truck and Tractor pull so that we can continue to give back to Saluda thru agriculture scholarships and helping organizations like the Recreation Department that can assist in developing our young ladies and gentlemen into thriving adults that can accomplish so much.

STATE RUNNERS-UP

Saluda Recreation’s Coach Pitch All-Stars finished second in the state tournament, losing in the championship series to host Clemson Daniel on Wed., July 21.



