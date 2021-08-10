Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 21:49 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 310

WORLD SERIES RUNNERS-UP

Saluda’s Minor League All-Star team (10u) made it all the way to the Dixie Youth AAA Division II World Series championship game, before falling to North Carolina, 7-3, Wed., Aug. 4, in Laurel, Miss.

Saluda made it to the World Series as S.C.’s runner-up, and made a remarkable run, defeating the those host team, and state champions from N.C., Fla., Ga., and S.C. A loss to Florida in the third round, send the local team to the loser’s bracket, where the defeated S.C.’s state champions, Lower Florence, 11-2. This set-up a rematch with Florida, and this time Saluda won, 2-1.

Saluda’s win left three teams with one loss, so one team got a bye, and North Carolina got the luck of the draw.

To win the World Series, Saluda would have two play a doubleheader on Wednesday and win both games. The local team got things off to a good start with a 5-0 win over Georgia in the 10:30 a.m. game. They then had to come back at 3 p.m. to meet North Carolina for the title, and the ran out of steam, and the team from the Tar Heel state won 7-3 to take the title.

Saluda’s march to the finals is remarkable considering the field included state champions from Florida, Mississippi, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and runners-up from Texas, Mississippi, and the local team, the S.C. runner-up.

Members of the team are Bryson Burnett, Will Wideman, Corbin Shaw, Cayden Rogers, Abraham Del Valle, Eduardo Dominguez, Javier Sorcia, Westan Rowe, Hayes Shealy, Maverick Quattlebaum, Tripp McCullough. Coaches are William Wideman, Dustin Burnett, Andrew Shaw.

Coach Dustin Burnett said, “I want to say Thank You to Saluda for all your support. We couldn’t have gotten here without y’all. Thanks to Paul Ergle for all he has done for us over the years. It’s been a long four year journey to get to this point. I’m so proud of the determination and grit these young men have shown. They have grown into some solid ball players and a band of brothers that fights for each other and do their part. It’s hard to beat someone who never quits and this team shows just that. They have dedicated their whole summer to accomplish the goals they set and they did just that. I’m honored to be able to be in these young men’s life and something we will cherish forever. I’m proud of our coaches, our players, our parents and, of course, proud to be from Saluda. We ain’t done yet! More things to come!”

Recreation Director Paul Ergle announced his resignation earlier, and he finished with the program accomplishing things that haven’t happened in the 60 years of youth baseball’s existence in Saluda County.

Three all-star teams won their District tournaments and played in the state championships. The 10u Angels softball team won the state championship and became the first youth team from Saluda to qualify for and play in the World Series. Saluda’s Minor League All-Stars finished second in the state and became the second youth team from Saluda to qualify for and play in a World Series. Finally, the Coach Pitch All-Stars played in the championship in their age group before losing to Central/Clemson. That team went on to win the CP World Series.







Armed Robbery Suspect

On Saturday night, July 30, shortly after 8:00pm, the County Line Store on Greenwood Highway was robbed at gun point. At this time investigators have several physical items of evidence that we believe will lead to the arrest of this individual. Any help from the public identifying this person is appreciated.