SENIOR CENTER SPECIAL WEEK - The Saluda Senior Center observed “Rainbow Week” last week, where senior members participated in a contest for the best decorated table,using the colors of the rainbow. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

Hall of Fame Class Named

Saluda County Schools has named the 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

To be inducted at the last SHS home football game, will be athletes Luke Brown, Lindsay Hawkins and Tracy Palmore, and state championship band director Steve O’Kelley.

Elected to the Ring of Honor are Wayne Grice and Charles Long.

More details be be printed in the coming weeks.

School Board Summary

Saluda County School District Board of Trustees met

September 20, 2021 in the Saluda Elementary School Media Center.

Meeting Summary

Dr. Kathy Coleman called the meeting to order. Mr. James Holloway gave the invocation. The agenda as submitted was approved. The minutes from the August 16, 2021 Board Meeting were approved. All Board members were present.

Superintendent’s Report

Budget Update

The current Schedule of Revenue and Expenditures as of August 31, 2021 was presented to the Board

ESSER Funds Update

•Funds are used for continued HVAC needs

•The District will resubmit the ESSER III Plan to reflect several changes related to fund use

•Dr. Livingston will continue to update the Board at the next workshop

District Update

•The District Facilities Assessment is nearing completion by MB Kahn

•Dr. Livingston and staff will meet with MB Kahn to review a draft of the facilities plan

•The board will have a workshop to review the plan and if possible, make a final review and recommendation at the October Board meeting

•Auditors will be in the District this week to conduct their annual audit. They will present the Audit report at the November Board meeting

•COVID numbers are down slightly across the district as of the September 20th.

•The District has held eleven COVID vaccine clinics. Dr. Livingston thanked Sharon Holloway and Councilman Matthews for their tireless efforts to holding these clinics.

•There will be another COVID clinic within the next three to four weeks.

•The Saluda County Legislative Delegation is invited to attend the October Board Meeting.

•The Teacher of the Year/Retiree Banquet has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 5 in the Saluda High School Cafeteria at 6:00 p.m.

Field Trip Request

The Saluda High School – FFA – Field Trip Request was approved.

SCSBA – Certification of Delegates

Christy Corley Nichols was elected as the Delegate and Sharon Williams Holloway as the Alternate for the SCSBA Delegate Assembly.

Board Resolution

The Board voted 5 to 2 to adopt a Board Resolution urging the South Carolina General Assembly to repeal the 2021-2022 budget proviso 1.108. Proviso 1.108 serves as a barrier to allow school district leaders to consider every recommended mitigation measure available for the protection of the health and safety of students and staff.



Rainfall Drops

After four straight months of rainfall well over four inches, September’s total was one of the lowest of 2021.

The 2.47 Sept. rainfall brings the year’s total to 42.09. This compares to 46.01 inches during the same time last year.

September’s temperatures were normal, with most days with highs in the 80s. The temperatures ranged from a high of 76 on three different days, to 90 on Sept. 15 and 16. The lowest morning temperature, 48, was recorded on Sept. 25 and 26.

This information was reported by NWS observer Edwin Riley at the Saluda CPW.