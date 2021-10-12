Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 21:37 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 470

2021 Hall of Fame, Ring of

Honor Class Announced



Saluda County Schools has announced the 2021 Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor Class.

Named to the Hall of Fame are Luke Brown, Lindsay Hawkins, Steve O’Kelley and Tracy Palmore. Named to the Ring of Honor, which recognizes outstanding volunteer supporters of the SHS athletic program, are Wayne Grice and Charles Long.

The inductees will be recognized at halftime of the Oct. 22 SHS football game.

Luke Brown is one of the few athletes in Saluda High history to letter in four sports, football, basketball, baseball and track, all four years he was in school. In football he played wide receiver, wingback, tailback, and quarterback. His freshman year he broke his neck in a game against Irmo. He recovered in time to play varsity basketball. He was all-conference in basketball his junior year. In track, he competed in many events, competed in the state track meet for four straight years, and won the state pole vault championship in 1972. He was Most Valuable player of the 1972 baseball team.

Lindsay Hawkins graduated from Saluda High School in 1996. She was a member of three state championship SHS bands and was drum major of the 1995 band. She lettered three years in basketball. She lettered four years in softball and was all region in 1996. After graduation, she received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, where she was a three time rugby All-American, and is one of the first two women to be inducted into the Navy Rugby Hall of Fame. Following graduation, she served from 2000-2007 in the U.S. Marine Corps, reaching the rank of Captain. She was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Steve O’Kelley led the most award winning band program in Saluda High School history, serving as band director from 1980-1994. During that time the Marching Tigers earned over 29 first place finishes in competitions. The band was Upper State Champions in 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1993, and State Champions in 1989, 1990, 1992 and 1993. A U.S. Army veteran, O’Kelley graduated from Lander University in 1973.

Tracy Palmore lettered in three sports at SHS. A four year lettermen in football, he was the MVP in 1995. He was the point guard on the basketball team, and was named All-State in baseball in 1995, when he batted .415 had hit five home runs. He was a recipient of the Dr. Robert Sawyer Award for two years, and was selected for Boys State in 1996. He signed to play wide receiver at North Greenville University in 1996. He joined the National Guard in 2000 and was deployed to Iraq from 2005-2006.

Wayne Grice graduated from Saluda High School in 1972, and is a former County Councilman and Saluda volunteer fireman. For 40 years he has operated the clock for Saluda High varsity and junior varsity football games, and has operated the clock at the basketball games for 25-plus years. He and his family have sponsored meals for the SHS athletic teams and coaches for over 40 years, and served the football per-game meals for five years.

Charles Long graduated from Saluda High School in 1975. He served as an assistant junior varsity coach in 1978, 1980 and 2003. He has filmed football games, cooked Boston Butts to raise money for the baseball teams for three years, and Booster Burgers to sell at the football games. He assisted in the installation of irrigation systems, fencing and batting cages at the practice fields, and has been a member of the chain crew at home football games since 1998.





Saluda Nursing Center

Named 4th Best In State

Saluda Nursing Center has beeen named the fourth best nursing home in S.C., according to a survey conducted by “Newsweek” magazine.

Selecting the right nursing home for a family member has always been difficult and never more so than during the age of COVID-19. To try to make it easier, “Newsweek “ has once again partnered with respected global data research firm Statista to create an annual ranking of America’s Best Nursing Homes.

This year’s ranking identifies the nation’s top nursing homes based on three critical criteria: overall performance data, peer recommendations and each facility’s handling of COVID-19, relative to in-state competition. Nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest population size, according to the United States Census Bureau were included in the study.

Methodology - America’s Best Nursing Homes 2022 highlights the nation’s top 450 nursing homes out of 11,849 analyzed. The rankings are based on performance data, peer recommendations and handling COVID-19, relative to in-state competition. Nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest population size, according to The United States Census Bureau (2020) were included in the study.





Recent Drug Arrests

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic units have made the following recent Narcotic Arrests.

Anthony Gillian – Possession with Intent to Distribute

Methamphetamine, Driving Under Suspension

Dennis Bailey – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brittany Anderson – Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine

James Adams – Possession of Methamphetamine

Emily Moore – Possession of Methamphetamine

The Sheriff’s Office continues a proactive approach to remove these dangerous drugs off the streets.