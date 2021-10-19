Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 21:35 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 335

EAGLE RESCUED - Chief Deputy Coroner Dudley Rushton, left,l and Sheriff Josh Price pose with the bald eagle rescued in Saluda County last week.

Bald Eagle Rescued

On Oct. 11, a bald eagle was found injured in the roadway on Greenwood Highway. The Sheriff’s Office responded and secured the eagle. It was then transferred to a rehabilitation center by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources where it is expected to make a full recovery.

Thank you to everyone involved in rescuing this magnificent creature.



County Council

Discusses Property

Saluda County Council discussed several property-related issues at the Mon., Oct. 11, meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the agenda was amended to allow council to voted on letting the chairman or county director sign closing papers on 307 West Butler Ave. Also, mentioned was the possibility of purchasing property adjacent to the building.

First reading was given to an ordinance approving the transfer of real property located at to 101 Civic Street, Saluda, to the YMCA. Chairman Jerry Strawbridge said this property is a small strip of land the county owns near the swimming pool and tennis courts. Information is limited, but the YMCA may get the pool and tennis courts operational again.

A public hearing was held prior to the third reading of an ordinance that will designate Saluda County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Council gave second reading to an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes by and between Saluda County and Project Maple Leaf. The ordinance includes having Project Maple Leaf in a multi-county business park.

First reading was given to three ordinances:

11-21, an ordinance providing for the naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County. Emergency Services Director Josh Morton said this will clear up errors made in the original ordinance and will benefit EMS, law enforcement and the elections office.

12-21, an ordinance to repeal No. 11-91, naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County.

13-21, and ordinance to adopt a false fire alarm ordinance for the County of Saluda. This ordinance it to encourage business and home owners to maintain alarms systems properly.

Council gave EMS Director Jacob Starnes permission to advertise for a Request for Proposal for an ambulance box remount to a new chassis.

Trey Fingerlin was reappointed to the Tax Appeals Board.





TALITHA KAY

GGC’s Talitha Kay

Honored by SC Chamber



GREENWOOD, SC (October 11, 2021) -Talitha Kay, Assistant Human Resources Manager at the Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC), has been named the 2021 HR Rising Star by the SC Chamber of Commerce.

Ms. Kay is the daughter of Larry and Rebecca Dasher of Saluda.

The statewide award recognizes an individual with fewer than 10 years of professional experience in human resources who has already made an impact. Kay is a 2014 graduate of Lander University with a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare Management. She worked at GGC as a college intern and joined the Center as a Human Resources Generalist upon graduation.

She was promoted to Assistant Human Resources Manager in 2020. In addition to her HR duties, Kay is part of the GGC COVID Task Force and the Center’s Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Council. She has also served as President of the Piedmont Area Human Resource Association (PAHRA). “T alitha is a pleasure to work with and her delightful demeanor, professionalism, and initiative have endeared her to all of the employees at GGC,” said Steve Skinner, MD, Director of GGC.

“She truly embodies the epitome of a human resources professional- working within our organization and the larger profession to improve our workplace and support our workforce every day. We are fortunate to have her on our team!”

The award was presented at the statewide meeting of Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in Myrtle Beach in September.

