Spearman Through The Years

Molly Mitchell Spearman has been involved in politics for most of her life. In the top photo, she observes her father Rudolph Mitchell being sworn in as a member of the S.C. House of Representatives, as her mother Lenora and brother Randy look on. In the middle photo, Lt. Gov. Nick Theodore swears Molly in to the same House of Representative seat her father held. Her son Mitchell, husband Bill, and daughter Katie witness the event. In the bottom photo Spearman is sworn in as S.C.’s Superintendent of Education by Gov. Henry McMaster in 2015.

Spearman Will Not Seek Re-election

Saluda County’s Molly Spearman announced last week she will not run for a third term as South Caro-lina Education Superintendent, saying after 40 years of service as a teacher, lawmaker and education official she wants to devote more time to her family.

Spearman, 67, made the announcement in a statement five months before filing for the 2022 election begins and 13 months before the election. She also said she plans to keep working up until her replacement is sworn into office.

“Until the end of my term in January 2023, I will continue to work diligently to help us rise out of the pandemic stronger than before while advocating for the needs of our students, educators, and families,” Spearman said.

Spearman pushed for consolidating smaller school districts backing financial incentives passed by legislators. By the end of this school year, 11 districts will have merged into five, leaving the state with 73 traditional school districts in its 46 counties.

Spearman grew up on a dairy farm in Saluda County, starting her education career as a music teacher and assistant principal. She spent four terms in the South Carolina House before becoming an administrator at the state Education Department and executive director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

“I am humbled that a little girl from a dairy farm in Saluda County has had the chance to serve her community and state for over forty years,” Spearman said. “My husband — Bill, children — Mitchell, Katie and Lee, and grandchildren — Molly Brooke and Marilyn Ann now deserve my full attention.”





BROWN

Arrest Made

Devonta Brown has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child. On Monday October 25, 2021, Saluda County EMS responded to a residence in Saluda County in reference to a two month old infant being unresponsive.

The infant was transported to Palmetto Richland Hospital where the infant began receiving medical attention. Due to the nature of the medical incident, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.

The medical tests show the infant is suffering from injuries to the head and brain. Medical tests further showed that the infant had older head injuries to the brain as well.

The investigation has revealed that Brown caused these injuries and has been arrested by deputies. Brown is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center. Bail has been set at $200,000.

The two month old victim is stable at this time. Sheriff Price asks that you please pray for the full recovery of the infant.