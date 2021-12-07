Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 22:36 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 341

Robbery At CVS

On December 1, 2021, a robbery occurred in the Town of Saluda at CVS. The suspect took cash from the register and then fled on foot. The suspect’s description is a black male wearing black pants, black hoodie, red hat, and red shoes. If you have any information to help identify this person, please contact the Saluda Police Department or the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.





Saluda Parade Route

The Saluda Christmas Parade will be held Sat., Dec. 11, beginning at 11 a.m.The parade will follow the above route.

Jingle Around the Block

Saluda Operation Christmas Parade “Jingle around the Block” will be held on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 11:00am.

We would like to have many entries and lots of participation. The lineup will start on West Butler Avenue near the schools. We encourage you to have your vehicle or float decorated. Please make sure people in your entry are visible. The theme for this year’s parade is: “Operation Christmas.” If you have any questions about the parade, or the theme, please contact Mandy K Hess at Town Hall at 864-445-3522 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

We encourage vendors, restaurants, churches, and all stores to decorate and participate!

Please complete sign up online http://www.townofsaluda.com/christmas-parade Please be aware: if we do not receive your entry prior to the deadline your float may not be acknowledged by the announcer!

VENDORS NEEDED!!!

To sign up to be a vendor go to http://www. townofsaluda.com/festivals.

If you have any questions about the festival please call/text Courtney at 803-480-0249.



