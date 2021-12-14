Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 22:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 2892

Two Saluda High Seniors

Die In Newberry Wreck



Two popular Saluda High School seniors died in a two car collision near Newberry on Fri., Dec. 10.

The driver in the other car also died.

According to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece the victims were 17-year-old Jasmine Rosas of Saluda, who was driving, as well as 17-year-old Jason Santos, also of Saluda, who was her passenger. Also killed was 21-year-old Colin Kittrell of Greer who was the driver of the other vehicle.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Hwy. 34, near Hwy. 121, about 2.8 miles from Newberry.

The 2016 Nissan Sentra, driven by Rosas, and the 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Kittrell, collided head-on.

All the victims were seatbelted and were entrapped.

All were pronounced dead at the scene according to Kneece.

Autopsies have been scheduled for the upcoming week as the coroner’s office and the SCHP MAIT unit continue their investigation.

The tragedy marks the second time in less than two years that Saluda High School has lost two students in a highway accident. On Jan. 27, 2020, Drayton Black, 17, and Jaden Coleman, 16, died in a one vehicle accident.

Santa Visits Saluda Tech Campus

Santa Charlie made a surprise visit to the PTC Saluda Campus Dec. 9 to spread holiday cheer to students, staff, and PTC President Dr. Rivers. After meeting one furry resident of the campus, Santa may be renegotiating his Dec. 24 transportation contract. (Piedmont Technical College photos)



Piedmont Tech Fall

Graduations Set for Dec. 16

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) will hold two in-person fall commencement exercises on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

An afternoon ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. for Administrative Office Technology, Business, Computer Technology, Commercial Art, Public Service, and Engineering & Industrial Technology graduates.

An evening ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. for Health Care, Associate in Arts, and Associate in Science graduates.

Both commencements will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center on PTC’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.

The student speakers for the 3 p.m. ceremony will be Amy Marshall, a Human Services major from Leesville, and Haylee Godfrin, a General Technology, Advertising Design/Photography major from Greenwood.

Student speakers for the 7 p.m. ceremony will be Jake Roberts, an Associate Degree Nursing major from Greenwood, and Jaqueline Escobar-Rivera, a Cardiovascular Technology major from Newberry.

In the interest of safety, PTC has increased security measures for all graduation ceremonies. Face coverings are required, and all guests are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in vehicles. Umbrellas and balloons will NOT be allowed into the event. Any bags carried into the Medford Center must be made of clear plastic.

This is a ticketed event. Each individual ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only. The Emerald City Brass will provide musical entertainment.