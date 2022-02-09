Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 09 February 2022 21:49 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 317

CHARLIE FOUNDATION DONATION - Group on hand for recent manikin demonstration, from left: Saluda County EMS Director Jacob Starnes, Charlyn Staubes of The Charlie Foundation, Saluda School District Superintendent Dr. Harvey Livingston, Ann Coker with The Charlie Foundation, PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers, and PTC Paramedic Program Director Steve McDade.



The Charlie Foundation Donates

Medical Manikins to PTC Foundation

Baby boomers and science fiction fans may remember The Six Million Dollar Man TV series from back in the ‘70s.

The worldwide hit followed the exploits of a “rebuilt” former astronaut working as a secret agent with robotically enhanced super-abilities. Even today’s techies understand that such an undertaking on any scale would be prohibitively expensive. Enter The Charlie Foundation, which recently donated three high-tech, life-like medical manikins to equip the Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Saluda Campus. The bionic devices can be programmed to speak, to bleed, to be intubated, and more. It is the Saluda-based charity’s largest gift to date.

“The Charlie Foundation’s generous gift of three advanced patient simulator manikins — one adult, one pediatric, and one infant — provides a significant asset for training emergency medical technician, paramedic, and other health care majors in skills such as CPR, trauma triage, and other acute care duties,” said PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers. “These manikins are essential tools helping to train a highly in-demand work-force.”

The Charlie Foundation was established in 2017 upon the passing of Don Hancock, a two-term chairman of Saluda County Council. Shortly before his death, he also was appointed chairman of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. Hancock was a steadfast champion for Saluda County. His sisters, Charlyn H. Staubes and Ann H. Coker, now lead the foundation’s board in carrying out its mission of supporting economic development, education, and quality of life in Saluda County.

“This was Don’s vision,” Ann Coker said. “It was an easy decision because this was money well-spent.”

PTC Paramedic Program Director, Steve McDade said the tetherless, high-fidelity manikins can mimic many common types of medical emergencies. They are heavy and similar in weight to actual people.

“They breathe, have a pulse and blood pressure, make heart and lung sounds. They even bleed,” he said. “They afford students a realistic experience performing procedures that include CPR, bag-mask ventilation, defibrillation, applying tourniquets, placing chest tubes, and more in a safe, controlled environment.”

The manikins were procured from Gaumard Scientific, an industry leader in patient simulators and skills training equipment. For more information about PTC’s Healthcare Programs, visit www.ptc.edu/academics/schools-programs/health-care.



Rabid Skunk Confirmed

in Saluda County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found near Barr Woods Road and Highway 378 in Saluda, S.C., has tested positive for rabies.

No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on February 2, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on February 3, 2022.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.” If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at (803) 642-1637 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the first animal in Saluda County to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been three cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, none of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Saluda County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.