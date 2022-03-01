Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 01 March 2022 22:38 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 345

Trial Highlights

Court Session



Forty-five cases were cleared during the recently concluded, two-week session of Saluda County General Sessions Court.

Most of the first week was taken up with a jury trial. Genetha Tokia Yeldell was tried on two separate counts of ill treatment on animals. She was found not guilty on one charge, but was found guilty on the other. She was sentenced to community service at the Greenwood Humane Society.

Sentence on guilty pleas were the following:

Kimberly Hare Lee, burglary second degree, three years, concurrent with other charge. Louis Wade Medina, possession of other controlled substance, Schedule I to V, first offense, seven days.

Mark Edward Harmon Jr., accessory after the fact of a felony, five days. Akem Ahmad Robinson, failure to comply with direction of a policeman, fireman or crossing guard, 30 days.

Justin Ray Whittle, forgery, one day. Ashley Nichol Adkins, petit larceny, $2000 or less, 100 days. Jonathan Cade Barksdale, assault & battery third degree, two days.

Cecil Eugene Byers, receiving stolen goods, $2000-10,000, three years, suspended to five years probation; domestic violence third degree, 90 days, suspended to five years probation. Kelvin Bernard Sims, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, one day.

Rickie Smith Jr, failure to stop for blue light, one day. Michael Anthony Johnson Jr., DUS, license not lost due to DUI, one day.

Lavondre Dashawn Mix, unlawful carrying of a pistol, one day. Tambia Tyler Willock, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base, first offense, one day.

Colette Coleman Reed, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants stored, 180 days. Samantha LeeAnne Hall, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, four days.

Carlos Valintin Pineda, possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana or less than ten grams of hash, 1st offense, two days. Cruise Antonio Rauch, burglary (violent) second degree, 10 years.

Alonzo Craig Hawes, Jr., accessory after the fact of a felony, one years, suspended to two years probation. Rapheal Laryan Tucker, public disorderly conduct, two days.

Doris Elizabeth Hook, burglary third degree, 1st offense, four years, suspended to 10 days and three years probation. Charles Edward Way, Jr., burglary third degree, 1st offense, two years, suspended to 128 days and two years probation.

Daniel Brian Chapman, malicious injury to animals, personal property, values less than $2000, five years, suspended to 171 days and four years probation. Richard Brinson, possession, concealment, sell, of dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more, five years, suspended to 110 days and three years probation.

Pedero Luis Cadera Lopez, assault and battery 2nd degree, 120 days. Kole J. Johnson, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, two days.

James William McKinney IV, felony DUI, resulting in great bodily injury, eight years, upon service of 30 days, suspended to three years probation. Miguel Ramos, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, two days.

Kimberly Hall Lee, grand larceny, $2000-10,000, three years, concurrent. Michael Derrick Brown, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, two days.

Jay Ulmer Williams, unlawful use of 911, one day. Matthew Thomas Stoudemayer, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, three days.

Antonio James Maurice Stroman, unlawful carrying of a pistol, $100.

Corwin Carswell Roberts, unlawful carrying of a pistol, $100. Jerry Lee Wise, forgery, over $10,000, four years, suspended to three years probation.

Jonathan Orien West, blackmail or extortion, three years, suspended to four years probation. Lonnie Stephen Randall, failure to stop for a blue light, three years, suspended to three years probation.

Anthony Dale Gillian, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base, first offense, one year, suspended to two days and 18 months probation Killijah Deva Herbert, DUS, license not suspended due to DUI, third or subsequent offense, two days.

Danny Renae Samuels, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, one day. Tyrie DeVelle Weaver, DUS, license not suspended due to DUI, second offense, one day.

Billy Wayne Zachary, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, four days. Margaret Anderson Scott, obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, value less than $2000, three days.

James Audie Adams, possession of other controlled substance, 1st offense, two days. Roosevelt Antonia Williams, DUI, less than .10, first offense, one day.