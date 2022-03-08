Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 08 March 2022 22:43 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 296

AMERICAN LEGION HEARS REPORT ON TOWN OF SALUDA PROGRESS - Pictured are Past American Legion Post 65 Commander Al Butler, The Honorable Amelia Herlong, Mayor of Saluda, SC and Post 65 Commander John Hood. The February meeting of American Legion Post 65 featured The Honorable Saluda Mayor Amelia Herlong as the key note speaker. Mayor Herlong updated Post 65 and the Ladies Auxiliary on current events that will be taking place in the town of Saluda. She reports that construction has begun on “Bojangles fast food restaurant. The town will be getting an “O’Riley’s Auto Parts Store” across from McDonalds, a YMCA where the old Saluda pool is and a soup and salad restaurant besides Otter Ark on Church Street. More things: getting an after hours medical care facility and a broad band internet to Saluda. Mayor Herlong reported the Town has received a $721,000 grant to renovate the streets and sidewalks. Finally she reported that the Town is in good financial shape and trying to improve housing because it is a huge issue right now.

No Special Election

Primary Needed

Since Jim Moore was the only candidate to file to fill the unexpired term of late County Council Chairman Jerry Strawbridge, there will be no need for a special election primary on April 19, nor run-off on May 3. There will be a special election on June 21, however.

Dominion Energy Launches

Savings Program in Saluda

CAYCE, S.C. (March 4, 2022) – Dominion Energy’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program (NEEP) will offer approximately 2,000 eligible Saluda customers free energy-efficiency assessments and improvements, as well as other energy-saving products and services.

Residents began receiving information on how to participate in January, and installations began in homes in early February. NEEP provides income-qualified customers with these services in communities throughout the company’s service territory.

Administered by Honeywell International, all authorized contractors can be identified by their Dominion Energy badges. Technicians will observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved safety precautions at all times, and they will wear additional personal protective equipment for their safety and customer safety. The program is scheduled to be in Saluda through April.

Energy-saving products available to eligible residens

through the program include the following:

•LED light bulbs

•Faucet aerators

•Low-flow shower heads

•Electric water heater wraps and insulation for water pipes

•Weatherstripping for doors and windows

•Advanced power strips

•Adjustment of electric water heater temperature

•Heating, ventilation and air conditioning filter replacement

Dominion Energy started NEEP in 2013 to provide eligible residential electric customers with energy education and the direct installation of energy-saving improvements at no cost.



Dominion Energy offers a comprehensive portfolio of EnergyWise programs that work together to increase overall energy efficiency and reduce energy usage. For more information about these programs, visit dominionenergysc.com/EnergyWise or call toll-free at 877-510-7234.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM - The Piedmont Agency’s Saluda Senior Center concluded Black History Month with a special observance on Mon., Feb. 28. (Standard-Sentinel photo)