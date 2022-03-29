Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 21:54 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 359

County Man Dies From Utility

Vehicle Accident Injuries



The Saluda County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the death of Eugene Willard Mitchell Jr., age 79.

Mr. Mitchell was injured in a Mar. 22 utility vehicle collision on Dailey Creek Road in Saluda County. He was noted as the only occupant of the vehicle and was ejected.

He was later airlifted to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia. Sadly Mr. Mitchell died from his injuries on Mar. 25.

The Coroner’s Office extends its heart felt sympathy to the family and friends of Mr. Mitchell.

RECOGNITION - 102-year-old John Harmon was recognized recently with a Senate resolution and a reception at a local VFW chapter. Pictured are Harmon with is children, Teresa Pierce, Marie Wicker, John Harmon and Brenda Eidson.

John Harmon,

102, Recognized

Saluda County WWII veteran John Harmon, 102, was recognized recently with a S.C. Senate Resolution and a reception at VFW Post 6740.

Following is the resolution:

A SENATE RESOLUTION

TO CONGRATULATE JOHN DANIEL HARMON, SR., OF SALUDA COUNTY ON THE OCCASION OF HIS ONE HUNDRED SECOND BIRTHDAY AND TO WISH HIM MUCH HAPPINESS IN THE DAYS AHEAD.

Whereas, on September 25, 2021, John Daniel Harmon, Sr., of Saluda County awakened to the celebration of a milestone event: his one hundred second birthday; and

Whereas, born September 25, 1919, in Saluda County, John Daniel Harmon, Sr., came into this world the son of Amos and Ethel Harmon, and he has resided in Saluda County his entire life. He was raised on a small farm, with his hard-working parents instilling in their son life skills that have proven invaluable to him over the years. As a child, John attended Hickory Grove School and Hollywood School in Saluda County; and

Whereas, because he lived during the Great Depression, John learned to be resourceful and reuse everything. Many in the community relied on him when searching for tools, parts, or other items, and his knowledge and wisdom in many areas proved beneficial to those around him; and

Whereas, after leaving Hollywood School, John worked with the Civilian Conservation Corps before joining the U.S. Army during World War II. He began his service as an ambulance driver in Europe with B Company, 363rd Medical Battalion, 63rd Infantry Division. That division was one of the first to cross the infamous Siegfried Line, which John vividly recalls as the site of many battles during his tour of duty; and

Whereas, the young John formed many friendships in the Army, although he has outlived all his closest friends from that time. Almost thirty years ago, he and his wife, Grace, traveled with his surviving comrades to Europe to retrace the route the 63rd Infantry Division traveled; and

Whereas, following the war, John returned to Saluda, where he worked various jobs before starting his long service with Eagle Construction Company. He retired from the company as a supervisor in the late 1980s; and

Whereas, John was married to the former Grace Gentry for sixty-nine years, and together they raised five children and became the joyful grandparents of nine and the great-grandparents of eleven. The biggest joy in John’s life is family time, including birthdays and holidays when the family gathers and celebrates together; and

Whereas, in celebration of his one hundred second birthday, family and friends gathered to honor him on September 25, 2021, at Bethany United Methodist Church; and

Whereas, birthdays provide a special time and opportunity to celebrate and honor those of great importance in our lives. As such,

the VFW Post 6740 will host a drop-in on Sunday, March 13, 2022, for those who would like to honor John and his legacy; and

Whereas, at age one hundred two, John still takes care of himself and is most admired for his spunky, positive attitude toward life, as well as his quick wit and willingness to help those in need. He maintained a small herd of cattle and a vegetable garden until his late 90s. These days, you can find him around his home admiring all that nature has to offer; and

Whereas, the Senate takes much pleasure in honoring this son of South Carolina on the celebration of his one hundred second birthday and joins with his family and friends in congratulating him on reaching this important life milestone. Now, therefore,

Be it resolved by the Senate:

That the members of the South Carolina Senate, by this resolution, congratulate John Daniel Harmon, Sr., of Saluda County on the occasion of his one hundred second birthday and wish him much happiness in the days ahead.

Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution be presented to John Daniel Harmon, Sr.

Narcotics Arrest

Corey Doyle has been arrested for Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

This arrest resulted from a Traffic Stop on Spann Road near Samuel Padgett Road for speeding.

When deputies approached the vehicle, there was a strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies located 100 Ecstasy pills along with Marijuana.