Tuesday, 03 May 2022

Arrest Made In

Strong Armed Robbery



An arrest was made last week in a strong armed robbery at a resident near Lake Murry.

April 26, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Windwood Acres Road in reference to a robbery involving a handgun.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies learned that Justin Whitt had assaulted the victim while robbing him. Whitt then fled into the woods on foot.

The Bloodhound Tracking Team and Special Operations Teams responded to the scene. A perimeter was established and the bloodhounds began tracking.

Whitt was located off of Cold Harbor Road after he stole a kayak and attempted to flee into Lake Murray. Whitt has been arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and charged with Strong Armed Robbery, two counts of Larceny, and Trespassing. He is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center.

AMERICAN LEGION MEETING - Pictured left to right: Post 65 Legionnaires James Etheredge, Mary Andrews, Emergency Management Director Josh Morton, Post 65 Commander John Hood, and Past Commander Al Butler. Josh Morton, Saluda County’s Emergency Management Director was the key note speaker at the April Post 65 American Legion meeting and delivered a very interesting presentation. Emergency Services is composed of five distinct disciplines covering Emergency Management, Public Works, Fire and Rescue Services, Law Enforcement and Emergency Medical Services. Morton stated “that on a day to day basis EMD tries to prevent disasters from happening. “ But in time of need, EMD rolls out the emergency management services whether they are short term or long term disasters.