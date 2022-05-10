Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 21:39 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 308

(Left to Right: The Honorable Molly Spearman, Dr. Abbey Duggins, and Dr. Harvey Livingston)





Dr. Duggins Receives

State Recognition

Saluda County Schools is proud to announce that Dr. Abbey Duggins has been named the South Carolina Association of School Administrators’ District Level Administrator of the Year.

Dr. Duggins currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Saluda County Schools.

In additional to her role in our district, Dr. Duggins serves on several state boards and committees, most notably serving as Chair of the South Carolina English Language Arts standards revision committee.

Dr. Duggins is well known throughout the State as an expert in literacy and learning.



County Man Dies In Greenwood Wreck

A Saluda County man was killed Mon., May 2, in a one-vehicle accident in Greenwood.

Jabacus Kawanza Culbreath died of blunt force trauma when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a guard rail on a bridge, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox . The 40-year-old resident of the Saluda County portion of Batesburg died at the scene.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1:20 a.m., according to Cpl. Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Culbreath was driving a 2012 Dodge pickup north on Airport Road when the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge at Rocky Creek , officials said. That’s near the Greenwood County Airport, about four miles from the intersection of U.S. 178 and U.S. 221.

The crash caused the pickup to flip over, Hovis said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Left to Right: Holly Brazell, Dr. Abbey Duggins, Megan Schulte, Alyssa Ball, Elizabeth Schumpert and Dr. Harvey Livingston

Induction Teacher Of

The Year Named



Saluda Elementary School fourth grade teacher, Ms. Alyssa Ball, has been named Saluda County Schools’ first ever Induction Teacher of the Year!

Induction teachers are first-year teachers. During their Induction year, these teachers participate in specialized professional learning and are assigned a mentor in order to ensure success in the classroom.

Alyssa is a graduate of Newberry College and fell in love with Saluda through her student teaching experience. She is incredibly committed to her students and has said, “My students have inspired me to be the absolute best teacher I can be every single day, and in turn this allows me to hopefully inspire them as well.”

Alyssa will represent Saluda County Schools at the state level. South Carolina ASCD awards the statewide Induction Teacher of the Year honor at the organization’s 2022 Fall Conference at Furman University in Greenville.



