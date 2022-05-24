Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 21:44 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 35

JOHN L. WERTZ



27 Year Sentence for

Saluda County Man



John Lavan Wertz, 40, of Saluda, has received a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd degree and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Wertz was sentenced to twenty-seven (27) years in Saluda County General Sessions Court last week.

Under South Carolina

law, these offenses are classified as violent crimes and Wertz is not eligible for parole.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation in June of 2021, following the discovery of video evidence related to the crime. The investigation determined that multiple offenses had occurred over a period of time. In addition, Wertz wrote several incriminating letters while being housed in the Saluda County Detention Center.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Erik Drylie on behalf of the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The investigation was led by Investigator Christopher Hartless, Chief Deputy Jesse Quattlebaum, and Sheriff Josh Price of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the sentence, Sheriff Price stated, “We are relieved that a sex offender is off the streets of Saluda County and that this behavior will always be investigated to the fullest to keep our children safe. Our thoughts are with the victim in this case who will live with this trauma for the rest of their life.”

Wertz is being transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to immediately begin service of his prison sentence.





Drug Arrests Made



Sheriff Josh Price is announcing the arrests of multiple persons after the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has executed two narcotics search warrants in Saluda County.

On May 5, 2022 deputies executed a narcotic’s search warrant at a residence on Daniel Avenue that led to the arrest of four persons.

Victoria Zachary was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. Michael Bunch was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Sarah Zail was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Joey Cockrell was arrested at the residence for an out standing bench warrant. All subjects were taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.

On May 13, 2022 deputies executed a narcotic’s search warrant at a residence on Butler Road that led to the arrest of two persons. Robert Stancel was arrested for Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule ll Narcotic, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Kristen Fields Coleman, who was at the residence, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Both subjects were taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work diligently to keep dangerous drugs off the streets of Saluda County.