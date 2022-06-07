Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 21:39 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 27

Saluda High School Class of 2022

Saluda High School heldcommencement exercises Sat.,June 4, 9 a.m., at the Bettis Herlong Stadium at Mathews Field.

Passenger Dies In

One Vehicle Wreck

A Hepzibah, GA, woman died in an one vehicle accidents in Saluda County last week.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, just after 11:00 AM Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision on Hightower Road near Berryland Road in Saluda.

The collision involved a single vehicle, Dodge Ram 1500 extended cab truck, exiting the left side of the gravel road, hitting a ditch and fence before overturning in a field. The occupant of the vehicle, later found to be the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Kailey Blumel, age 20 of Hephzibah, GA. The preliminary investigation revealed the collision occurred on Monday, May 30th between 10:00 PM and 11:45 PM. The overturned vehicle was discovered and reported by a passerby on Tuesday morning.

The driver, who has been identified as 22 year old John Bannister from Evans, Georgia was injured and taken to a local hospital where his condition his unknown.

A full investigation is ongoing by the Coroner’s Office, SC Hwy. Patrol and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. The Coroner’s Office wishes to extend heartfelt sympathies to the family of Miss Blumel. The Coroner’s Office would also like to thank the agencies mentioned above, as well as other first responders to include Saluda County EMS, Saluda County Fire Service and Saluda County Dispatch for their special care and concern at the scene.

ATTENTION!

NEW DEADLINE

As most of our readers know our newspaper is printed by the Index-Journal in Greenwood.

Wed. June 1, the I-J announced it was cutting back on the number of days it is printing. Because Tuesday is one of the days being cut, the Standard-Sentinel must now send its pages to the printer on FRIDAY (starting this week), rather than MONDAY, so that the paper can be printed on Sunday night.

The deadline for submitting advertising, stories, photographs and classifieds is now THURSDAY by 2 p.m. We will still pick up our paper at the printers and put some papers in the stores on Tuesday morning. That will not change.

We apologize if this causes any inconvenience. The I-J says the eliminated days of publication may be reinstated if the economy improves.

Thanks, Ralph

County Does Well In

Small Business Ranking



SmartAsset has released an analysis of the small business landscape in South Carolina.

The study measured IRS data on the number of small businesses operating in each county, how much income they generate and the amount they pay in taxes.

Saluda County ranked among the top places in South Carolina for small business owners! For a look at where other top counties in South Carolina ranked, check out the table below:

Additional study details, including the methodology and interactive map, can be found athttps://smartasset.com/checking-account/savings-calculator#southcarolina/smallBusinessIndex-3