WORLD SERIES CHAMPS



The Saluda State Champion Ponytail All-Star team made history Thurs., Aug. 4, when they won the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, LA.

The local team had to play elimination games after only their second contest, and had to face the team that defeated them earlier, North Carolina, for the title. Because of a weather delay, the championship game did not start until after 11 p.m. Saluda prevailed 4-2, and brought Saluda County’s first World Series championship back home.

Teams participating in the tournament were state champions from Mississippi, North Carolina, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, and the host team from Ward 10.

Saluda coasted to a 10-0 win over Louisiana in the opening round Sat., July 30. Sunday, the local team fell to North Carolina 6-2 in an early game, and were forced to come back and play another game later that day out of the losers’ bracket. The team crushed Florida 18-2 to advance.

The Ward 10 local team proved to be a strong opponent, and Saluda pulled out with 4-3 win in the last inning. The next day, Virginia was another tough opponent, and the S.C. state champs held on to win 13-10.

Louisiana defeated North Carolina and that set up three teams remaining with one loss each. The three coaches drew, and Saluda’s Jeffrey Jordan drew the bye, meaning Saluda went straight to the championship game.

Members of the team are Ensley Patterson, Kamryn Campbell, Nyla Jordan, Karen Almarez, Miller Martin, Aubrey “Boots Marnati, Ashlynn Vereen, Blythe Buzhardt, Resse Shaw, Kylee McGlohorn, Ava Forrest and Adylynn Holsomback. Jeffery Jordan is the head coach, and Daniel Patterson and Lee Wertz are the assistants.

This is basically the same team that won the state championship in a different classification last year. That World Series was held in Moncks Corner and the Saluda team finished third.





Championship Trophy

Saluda assistant coach Daniel Patterson and his daughter, team member, Ensley, hold the World Series championship trophy the Saluda team won Aug. 4. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



