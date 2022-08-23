Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 20:38 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 28

Killijah Herbert



Attempted Murder Charges Filed



Aug. 15, Saluda County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on John J Rushton Road in reference to a stabbing.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his body. Deputies learned that the assailant had fled into the woods behind the home after the assault.

The Sheriff’s Office Blood Hound Tracking Team responded to the scene. After a half mile track into the woods, deputies located and took into custody Killijah Herbert.

Herbert is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center and is charged with Attempted Murder.

The victim was transported to a medical facility and is currently in stable condition.



Fights End Jamboree



The Greenwood Jamboree, which Saluda High’s football team was scheduled to compete, was cancelled when fights erupted during the contest Fri., Aug. 12.

The Jamboree had four two-quarter games scheduled.

Ninety Six-McCormick, and StromThurmond-Abbeville games had already been completed.

The Emerald-Ware Shoals games was underway, when the fighting began.

The public address announcer said if you were not in a seat to leave the stadium. A few minutes later he announced it again. Finally, he announced the Jamboree was over and all were instructed to leave the stadum immediately.

Multiple injuries were reported after brawls broke out near the concession stand, and people rushed to leave the stadium.

The Jamboree was called off before Saluda and Greenwood had a chance to play.

Twenty District 50 students have been identified as being involved in the melee. Most were students at Greenwood High School.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our school district,” Superintendent Steve Glenn wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “Those who choose to disrupt our schools and functions happening on our campuses will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

After the fights, the district also announced it would have an extra police presence at its schools.

After the Jamboree was called off, Saluda County Schools Supertintedent Dr. Harvey Livington posted on social media that the Tiger football team never set foot on the field and was safely on the way home.



School Board Summary

The Saluda County School District Board of Trustees met at Saluda Primary School Cafeteria on Aug. 15.

The meeting was also live streamed. The Board had a 6:00 p.m. work session to discuss building projects, maintenance, 2022-2023 Administrative duties and an update on assessment and accountability.

The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss Teacher Contracts, a Contractual matter, and the Superintendent’s evaluation. The regular Board meeting started at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Kathy Coleman called the meeting to order. Mr. Jeffery Jordan gave the invocation. The agenda was approved. The minutes from June 13 and August 8, 2022 were approved. Dr. Kathy Coleman, Chairperson; Dr. Arlene S. Puryear, Vice Chairperson; Ms. Christy Corley Nichols, Secretary; Ms. Sharon Williams Holloway, Mr. Jeffery Jordan and Dr. Harvey H. Livingston III, Superintendent were all in attendance.

Budget Update - Mrs. Sharon Setzer informed the Board that the financial accounting for 2021-2022 year is in order and will close out the books on August 31.

Saluda County Education Foundation - Dr. Puryear informed the Board that the Saluda County School District Education Foundation is up and running. Currently they are promoting a named brick campaign as their fall fundraiser and will have a Gala in the Spring. The purpose of the foundation is to meet the needs of Saluda County Schools. You can check out the foundation from our website www.saludaschools.org. There is a foundation link in the top right corner of the district webpage.

District Update - Dr. Coleman thanked Dr. Duggins for her 20 years of service with Saluda County Schools. We know she will do great things at the SC Department of Education.

Dr. Livingston gave the District update: We welcomed 2,503 students back today across our 5 campuses. Saluda Primary School has an enrollment of 495. Saluda Elementary School has an enrollment of 369. Hollywood Elementary has an enrollment of 432. Saluda Middle School has an enrollment of 556. Saluda High School has an enrollment of 651. In 2012, our district enrollment was 2,128. The district has grown by 15% over 10 years.

We are short four bus drivers at this point, but we have been able to consolidate several routes while we recruit new drivers. Mr. Heming-way, Mr. Etheredge, Sgt. Phillips, Coach Webb, and Dr. Livingston will continue to assist this year as needed. All buses have been equipped with radios. This will allow the drivers and the schools to communicate in the case of an emergency. This will also allow the drivers to assist each other in the event of a bus breakdown.

Our fall athletic teams and Marching Band are practicing daily after school. We have over 350 students participating. We look forward to our first home football game this Friday night against Mid-Carolina beginning at 7:30. We will recognize our Dixie Youth World Series Champions during the game.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Department conducted several active shooter trainings on our campus during the summer. They also conducted a drone training this summer to instruct drone technology. This can assist in the event of a school emergency.

Our SROs worked with Commander Crouch to conduct security assessments throughout our campuses as we continue to improve our overall security.

We have added fences for security at Saluda Primary School and at Hollywood Elementary School.

We are fully staffed with teachers and very fortunate that we are not experiencing the teacher shortage like many of our neighboring districts.

As a reminder, the Federal Government did not renew COVID funding for no-cost meals. We are strongly encouraging parents to complete a free/reduced meal application. We are also looking at grants and other opportunities in hopes of being able to provide meals at no cost in the future.

Motions from Executive Session

The Board approved 5 teacher contracts for the 2022-23 school year.

The Board approved Dr. Livingston to enter into a contract with the design firm, Stevens and Wilkinson for our new Primary and Elementary school and athletic facility drawings.

Adjournment - 7:50 p.m.







