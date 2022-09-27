Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 21:27 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 28

Traffic Stop leads to Drug Arrests



Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

These arrests occurred after a traffic stop.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is committed to rid our community from dangerous drugs and those who distribute these drugs on our streets.



School Board Summary

The Saluda County School District Board of Trustees met at Saluda Elementary School Media Center on Sept. 19. The Board had a 6:00 p.m. work session to discuss building projects, transportation update, School Nutrition Update, and the Foundation.

The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss legal matters, a Contractual matter, and the Super-intendent’s evaluation. The regular Board meeting started at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Kathy Coleman called the meeting to order. Mr. James Holloway gave the invocation. The agenda was approved. The minutes from August 15, 2022 were approved. Dr. Kathy Coleman, Chairperson; Dr. Arlene S. Puryear, Vice Chairperson; Ms. Christy Corley Nichols, Secretary; Ms. Sharon Williams Holloway, Mr. Jeffery Jordan, Mr. James Holloway and Dr. Harvey H. Livingston III, Superintendent were all in attendance.

Student Recognition

The School Board, along with Mr. Seay, SMS Principal and Ms. Meeler, SMS Beta Club Coordinator, recognized Pablo Gomez for receiving 6th Place in the nation for 8th Grade Science at the 2022 National Beta Club Convention.

The School Board also recognized the Saluda All-Stars Softball World Series Champions: Ensley Patterson, Ava Forrest, Kamryn Campbell, Blyth Buzhardt, Kylee McGlohorn, Emma Enlow, Ava Frye, Nyla Jordan, Reese Shaw, Karen Almaraz, Aubrey Marnati, Adalynn Holsomback, Ashlynn Vereen, Miller Martin. Coaches: Jeffery Jordan, Daniel Patterson, Lee Wertz for the outstanding job they have done representing Saluda County.

SCSBA – Certification of Delegates

Sharon Holloway was elected as the Delegate and Christy Nichols as the Alternate for the SCSBA Delegate Assembly.

SCSBA Policies – 1st Reading. The Board approved the 1st Reading of the following policies:

New SCSBA Policy: IMDA Patriotic Exercises

Revision to SCSBA policy IMDB Flag Displays

Revision to SCSBA policy IHAC Social Studies Education

Revision to SCSBA policy JLCE First Aid and Emergency Care

Budget Update

Ms. Sharon Setzer informed the Board the three investment accounts through the State Treasurer’s Office are performing well based on the interest we received last year. For our budget, we have received around 9% of our state, federal, and local revenue as of the end of August. This is normal for this time of year. Currently, we are seeing a shortfall in EIA Funding, and health care costs went up 1.5% more than what we expected.

District Update

Dr. Livingston thanked our students and staff for a great first 5 weeks of school. We have hit the ground running.

The auditors completed their 2 weeks of in-house review and they will present their findings at our January meeting.

We will have 4 members of our local delegation at our October board meeting. Senators Shane Massey and Billy Garrett and Representatives Bill Clyburn and Cal Forrest have all accepted our invitation to share their thoughts on the upcoming legislative session.

We will also recognize several students during our October board meeting for a perfect score on SC READY or SC PASS.

Please remember to come out this Friday night as we are expecting a great crowd at the home game against Gilbert.

Approval of any item(s) from Executive Session

Based on Dr. Livingston’s exemplary evaluation for the 2021-22 school year, as well as his demonstrated efforts that went above and beyond expectations, the Board voted to provide him the $4,000 increase given all other certified district employees by the state, as well as a 3% increase similar to a STEP increase given to all certified employees. The Board increased his in-district car allowance by $2,000 and extended his contract through June 2025.

The meeting adjourned at approximately 8:05 p.m.