Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 20:58 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 31

SLED Charges Three

Saluda County People After

Death Of Vulnerable Adult



Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested three people on Mon., Oct. 3, following the death of a vulnerable adult.

Arrested were:

• Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40 - Fraudulently Obtained Money, Goods & Services more than $1,000; Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult; Abuse or Neglect Resulting in Death

• Brett Allen Burkett, 27 - Abuse or Neglect Resulting in Death

• Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62 - Abuse or Neglect Resulting in Death

According to the warrant, on July 10, the victim was reported deceased. The defendants, Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, Brett Allen Burkett, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, were living in the residence with the victim and they were the victim’s primary caregivers. The victim was elderly and was not physically or mentally capable of caring for herself. The pathologist ruled the victim’s cause of death as complications of chronic neglect and classified the death as homicide.

These allegations were corroborated through interviews and information provided to SLED.

Along with Abuse or Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, charges against Bedenbaugh include:

Fraudulently Obtaining Money, Goods and Services more than $1000: The warrant alleges Bedenbaugh used the bank account of the victim to personally gain moneys and convert them for her own personal gain or use in excess of $10,000.

Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult: The warrant alleges between January 2022 and July 2022, Bedenbaugh knowingly and willfully financially exploited the victim by using the victims bank account for her own personal gain.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Saluda Police Department.

The three subjects were booked at the Saluda County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.







Arrest Made In Ridge

Spring Shooting Case



On Sunday, October 2nd, the Ridge Spring Police Department and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to call in reference to a shooting incident involving two individuals at The Ridge Spring Convenience Store in the Town of Ridge Spring.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival on scene, it was determined that both shooting subjects had fled the scene. One subject was later was dropped off at EMS headquarters where he was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital and is still undergoing medical treatment as of today.

Through the course of this investigation, its has been determined that two subjects, to include the person who suffered a gunshot wound, traded gun fire with each other following a verbal altercation outside the convenience store. Multiple shell casing were processed at the scene by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene agents.

At this time, Jimmie Maruice Merritt has been taken into custody and is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Jimmie Merritt is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center. This investigation is still ongoing.



Rainfall Improves

Rainfall in September was up over an inch from the previous month.

The September rainfall totaled 4.86 inches, bringing the year’s total to 34.26. This compares to 42.09 inches that fell during the same time last year.

September’s temperatures were warm with most days with highs in the 80s and 90s The temperatures ranged from a high of 68 on Sept. 30 to 94 on Sept. 1. The lowest morning temperature, 47, was recorded on Sept. 24 and 25.

This information was reported by NWS observer Edwin Riley at the Saluda CPW.