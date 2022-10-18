Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 21:16 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 19

Hall of Fame Inductees

Saluda County Schools held induction ceremonies for the 2022 Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor classes at halftime of the Strom Thurmond-Saluda football game Fri., Oct. 7.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame were Trevor Deloach, Byron Hilley, Phyllis New-man and George Padgett. Evelyn Powell was inducted into the Ring of Honor, which recognizes longtime volunteer and employment service.

Following are the accomplishments:

TREVOR DELOACH - Graduated SHS in 2007; current all-time leading scorer in Boys’ Basketball at SHS with 2,182 points; 2007 SC Gatorade Player of the Year; 2007 AA Player of the Year; 2007 Carolinas Classic All-Star Game Participant; All-State 2005, 2006, 2007; All - Conference Player of the Year 2006, 2007; All - Lakelands Player of the Year 2006, 2007; lettered in football, basketball and track; received All - State, All - Conference, All - Lakelands, and High School Sports Report Honors in 2006 during his senior season of football.

BYRON HILLEY - Lander University 1982; Northeast Louisiana University 1984; SHS Assistant Band Director 1985-1994; SHS Band Director 1994-1998; AA Upper State Marching Champions 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997; AA State Marching Champions 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994; Consistently placed students in All-Region and All-State Bands; Consistently earned superior ratings at Concert Festival, Marching Festival, Marching Competitions, Solo and Ensemble Festival and Jazz Festivals.

“The high point of my 30 year career was working with Steve O’Kelley and my wonderful students and their parents here at Saluda High.”

PHYLLIS MORRIS NEW-MAN - 1981 Saluda High School graduate volleyball, basketball, softball letter-man; varsity softball- favorite sport 3 year record 29-15; played shortstop; 1978-1979 record 8-5; batting average .571; all-conference; 1979-1980 record 12-0; conference champions; state playoffs; overall record 13-2; stolen base record - 8 in one game; batting average .439; all-conference; 1980-1981 record 8-8; batting average ,579; all- conference; mvp; career high school stats: Singles 40, doubles 15, triples 4, home runs 18, base on balls 30, sacrifice flies 2, strike outs 5, runs scored 74, assisted and unassisted total put outs 88, overall batting average ,57 national high school all-american athlete women’s sports foundation award.

“I loved to hit home runs, because every home run meant a free hamburger from ann’s dairy bar.

Received scholarship from Francis Marion College for volleyball and softball volleyball 2 years softball 4 years career college softball; record 96-52; 1982-1985 4 year letterman award;; 1982 SCAIAW District II Runner-Ups; 1983, 1984, 1985 NAIA District Six Runner-Ups; 1984 All-District (Outfield); 1985 110% Award.

GEORGE PADGETT - graduated SHS in 1957; lettered in baseball and football; played defensive and offensive tackle in 1955 and 1956; named to Upper State first team as a tackle in 1956; member of a SHS defense that held opposing teams to only 20 points in the 1956 regular season; Saluda Tigers played for the state championship in 1955 and 1956; Saluda team played 14 games during each of the 1955 and 1956 seasons; played in Palmetto Shriners all-star football game in August 1957; defensive and offensive tackle at Gordon Military College 1957; recognized as outstanding football guard 1958 and 1959, as well as outstanding tackle 1960 and 1961 at Wofford College; graduated with A.B.A. from Wofford College in 1963; contacted by San Diego Chargers in 1960 to play professional football; worked for Canal Wood, LLC 1963-2005.

“I’m grateful to have been chosen to participate in a great sport and to have formed lifelong friendships with teammates and coaches.”



Ring of Honor inductee EVELYN POWELL was recognized for 32 years of loyal service - 1984-2016 positions and duties: Substitute teacher; special education assistant; in school suspension/ facilitator/ secretary; building manager for Saluda Middle School; building manager for Saluda High School; managed all duties for custodians; bus driver for special education students; bus driver for Saluda Athletic Department; Saluda High JV cheerleader coach; Saluda High varsity cheerleader coach; Saluda High competition cheer team coach; 1999-2000 competition cheer team went to state playoffs; 2000 Saluda School District presented certificate for outstanding achievement to coach and competition cheer team; 2002-2005 South Carolina Cheerlead-ing Coaches Association executive board member; Saluda High varsity boys’ soccer coach; longtime supporter and volunteer for Saluda High athletics; retired 2016 and currently working for Saluda District Athletic Department.

