General Election November 8

Voters will go to the polls Tues., Nov. 8, to participate in the General Elections.

In Saluda County there are few contested races for office.

County Council Chairman Jim Moore is the only candidate on the ballot for his position, but former Recreation Director Paul Ergle has launched a wirite-in campaign for the job.

The Town of Saluda will feature three candidates running for the office of mayor, including current Mayor Amelia Herlong, current Town Councilman Milliken Matthews and retired transportation policeman Wayne Bryan.

All citizens in the county will be allowed to vote on whether Saluda County should change its form of government from its current form to an Administrator-Council form.

Residents in School District One will vote on a school building referendum.

The total cost for the school building projects is $93 million, but the district has received $42 million from the state and $2 million from the district for capital pojects, making the referendum cost $49 million.

The building project includes:

Saluda Elementary: New pre-k-5 grade school; remove old elementary building; open community/stadium spaces

Hollywood Elementary: Add new classrooms; renovate existing school and gym

Add a new driveway system (safety related); upgrade safety and technology throughout campus

Middle/High Complex: Add classrooms to the middle school; add career center classrooms to the high school; upgrade safety and technology throughout campus

Football Stadium: New field house with restrooms & concessions.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Following are the local candidates:

LOCAL ELECTIONS

U.S. House of Representatives District 03 - Jeff Duncan ( Republican)

State House of Representatives District 39 - Cal Forrest ( Republican )

Auditor -Memmus H Forrest (Republican )

County Treas- Tiffany R Shaw (Republican)

County Council Chair -Jim Moore ( Republican )

Soil and Water District Commission. You may vote for Two, less then Two, but not more than Two. Carey E Frick ( Nonpartisan ) James R Nichols ( Nonpartisan )

Lexongton School Board District 3 - Frances K. Bouknight, Cheryl A. Burgess

Saluda County School Boadrd Distict 1 - Seat 2 - Kathy Coleman; Seat 4 - Cecelia Yonce; Seat 6 - Christy Corley Nichols

Town of Saluda -

Mayor - Wayne Bryan, Amelia Herlong, Milliken Mathews

Ward 1 - Milliken Matthews; Ward 3 - Lauren Younce

Commissioner of Public Works - Miriam Adams

(See the complete list of statewide candidates, and state and local questions in the print edition of the November 3 newspaper.)

Berry Earns

‘Wings of Gold’

Saluda native Curtis “Curt” Berry has earned the Navy and Marine Corps “Wings of Gold.”

Berry was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps March 16, 2019. From there he went on to Naval Air Station Pensacola to complete introductory flight school, Aviation Pre-Indoctrination, and swim survival and physiology.

Berry then went to Primary flight training at NAS Whiting Field (Milton, FL) to fly the T-6BII Texan. After completion of Primary he was selected to fly strike, where he attended Intermediate and advanced flight training in the T-45C Goshawk at NAS Meridian (Meridian, MS).

Berry completed his advanced flight training on June 24, 2022 where he earned the coveted, Navy and Marine Corps, "Wings of Gold". Berry was selected to fly the F-35B, attending the Fleet Replacement Squadron at VMFAT-501, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

Berry is a graduate of Saluda High School class of 2011 and Clemson University 2015, 2018, where he achieved a bachelor's in Pre-Veterinary medicine and Master's in Agricultural Education.





Richland Creek Antique

Fall Festival November 4-6

The Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival/ Tractor/Engine Show and Pull will be held Nov. 4-67 at 542 Richland Creek Rd. Ward, SC 29166 in Saluda County. This location is off of Hwy 178 between Saluda and Batesburg and off of Hwy 39 between Ridge Spring and Saluda. Large signs will be posted for specific directions. The gates open at 8:00am each day.

There will be activities for the entire family with demonstrations of old farm machinery, exhibits , food vendors, crafts, wagon rides, corn grinding station and petting zoo for kids, etc. There will be an antique tractor fun pull Friday night at 7:00pm and a main event pull at 1:00pm on Saturday and also a pedal pull and race for the children on Saturday at 2:30pm.

The weekend will conclude with a visit to Richland Springs Baptist Church for the Old Fashion Day service beginning at 10:00am on Sunday with those wanting to drive tractors and wagons, etc leaving the farm at 9:15 am for the parade to the church. The church is located at 1895 Duncan Rd. Ward, SC 29166 about 1 mile from the farm.

Admission is $5.00 per a day on Friday and Sunday and $10.00 a day on Saturday for adults and children under 12 are free. RV/camper hookups are available by reservation ONLY for water and electricity only.

THIS IS AN EDUCATIONAL/FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT AND NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OR OTHER CONTROL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED.

For additional information see our website at www.richlandcreekantiques.com OR contact Chad Berry (803)730-0702 or Alex Berry (803) 834-9076.