Saluda Nursing & Rehab

Fifth Best In State

Saluda Nursing & Rehab Center mangement and staff are excited to announce that once again Saluda Nursing Center has been named as one of the Top 5 Nursing Homes in SC by Newsweek Magazine for 2023.

Below is the official email sent to SNC

I am reaching out on behalf of Newsweek and Statista to notify you that Saluda Nursing & Rehab Center has been recognized as one of the Best Nursing Homes of 2023. Congratulations on the achievement!

The Best Nursing Homes of 2023 ranking lists the best nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities according to The United States Census Bureau. These states include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The list evaluates the best nursing homes according to key performance data, peer recommendations, accreditation, and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsweek and Statista designed a rigorous methodology that provided a score for every evaluated nursing home, and the scores were based on four key indicators:

· Performance Data: The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provides monthly performance data for each nursing home according to health inspections, quality measures, and staffing.

· Reputation Survey: In cooperation with Newsweek, Statista invited over 10,000 medical experts—including registered nurses, nursing home managers and administrators, nursing assistants, therapists, and physicians—to complete an online survey that assessed nursing homes.

·COVID-19 Response: Each nursing home’s response to the pandemic was evaluated according to its Resident Impact, Facility Capacity, Staff & Personnel, Supplies & Personal Protective Equipment, Ventilator Capacity, and Vaccination Rates.

· Accreditations: For the first time, nursing homes accreditations from the JCI (Joint Commission International) have been added to the scoring model (if applicable). Accreditations reflect a range of structural and/or quality requirement which are now relevant to the nursing homes rankings.

The title Best Nursing Homes 2023 serves to reinforce your reputation as a facility that offers excellent and reliable quality of care. To promote your achievement, Newsweek and Statista have created licensing packages that include a special award logo, available only to winners, allowing your nursing home to leverage this success in print and digital marketing initiatives.”





Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in

County; One Pet Exposed



COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Ridge Spring Highway and Hope Hl Lane in Ward, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on October 31, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on November 1, 2022.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon. or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Aiken office at (803) 642-1637 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This raccoon is the third animal in Saluda County to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been 73 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, none of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Saluda County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www. scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.





Veterans Day Ceremony

Gerry M. Spragg, Sr. will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Veterans Day Program, sponsored by American Legion Post 65, Saluda, SC.

The venue will be held at the Saluda Theater, adjacent to the Saluda County Historical Society Museum, 105 Law Range Street, Saluda, SC, Friday, November 11, at 2 p.m. Admission is free and everyone is cordially invited to attend.

Spragg is a United States Army veteran: assignments included Korea, Temporary Duty (TDY) in Vietnam, with the 121st Evacuation Hospital, 1st Calvary Air Evacuation and Clinical Chemistry Laboratory in Ft Sam Houston, Texas.

Spragg attended Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis, IN. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chemical Engineering and Zoology from Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana.

His working career includes Dow Chemical Company, Midlands, Michigan; Baxter Laboratories, Michigan and Auratech International, South Carolina (Hemo Cue). Spragg’s current community services include: Vice Chairperson of Saluda County Airport Authority, Faithful Navigator of Corpus Christi Knights of Columbus, Mid Carolina Electric Cooperative Foundation Board, and Volunteer at the Saluda County Historical Society Museum. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, antiquing and golfing.

Spragg’s wife, Judith, is a retired Nurse and previous Director of Community Education at Providence Hospital. She also is past Adjunct Faculty in the Nursing Program at Piedmont Tech.

Children include Michael, retired Lieutenant Colonel, US Army; 82nd Airborne Division, Signal Corp; Operation Desert Storm Vet-eran. Cynthia, former US Navy Chief; Enduring Freedom veteran. Major, 106th Air Rescue Wing, Air National Guard; PA, PhD. Angela, graduate Pharmacist from University South Carolina, currently at Walgreens. Erich, retired Colonel, Military Intelligence, several combat tours; Garrison Commander, Fort Meade, Maryland; Army Liaision, Marine War College, VA. Grandson, Brennen Spragg, former US Army, 5th Ranger batta-lion, Hunter Air Force Base, Georgia.





