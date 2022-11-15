Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 22:30 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 36

School Referendum

Passes 2543 to 2357

Voters in Saluda County Schools District One passed a $49 million school building referendum in the General Election, Tues., Nov. 8.

In a close vote, “Yes” received 2543 or 51.9 percent, and “No” received 2357 or 48.1 percent.

In a countywide vote, citizens cast ballots in favor of changing the form of county government. Voters approved the Council-Administrator form with five (5) council members, the chair of which is elected at-large and the remaining four (4) are elected from single member election districts. The Administrator has a bigger role in this form of government.

County Council Chairman Jim Moore was the only candidate on the ballot for his position, but former Recreation Director Paul Ergle had launched a write-in campaign for the job. Moore won with 4686 votes, “Write-in” got 863.

The Town of Saluda featured three candidates running for the office of mayor, including current Mayor Amelia Herlong, current Town Councilman Milliken Matthews and retired transportation policeman Wayne Bryan. Bryan received 126 votes, while Herlong and Matthews received 242 each. Herlong and Matthews will meet in a run-off election on Tues., Nov. 22.

The total cost for the school building projects is $93 million, but the district has received $42 million from the state and $2 million from the district for capital projects, making the referendum cost $49 million.

The building project includes:

Saluda Elementary: New pre-K-5 grade school; remove old elementary building; open community/stadium spaces

Hollywood Elementary: Add new classrooms; renovate existing school and gym

Add a new driveway system (safety related); upgrade safety and technology throughout campus

Middle/High Complex: Add classrooms to the middle school; add career center classrooms to the high school; upgrade safety and technology throughout campus

Football Stadium: New field house with restrooms & concessions.

Following are the Saluda County election totals:

STATEWIDE GENERAL ELECTION

Governor and Lieutenant Governor - Henry McMaster / Pamela Evette - 4692 (Republican); Bruce Reeves / Jessica Ethridge - 79 ( Libertarian ); Joe Cunningham / Tally Parham Casey - 1782 (Democratic)

Secretary of State -Mark Hammond - 4970 (Republican); Rosemounda Peggy Butler - 1561 (Democratic)

State Treasurer -. Curtis Loftis - 5094 (Republican) Sarah E Work - 617 (Alliance)

Attorney General -Alan Wilson - 5321( Republican )

Comptroller General -Richard Eckstrom - 5322 ( Republican)

State Superintendent of Education - Patricia M Mickel - 117 (Green); Ellen Weaver - 4040 (Republican); Lisa Ellis - 2050 (Democratic)

Commissioner of Agriculture - Chris Nelums - 305( United Citizens); David Edmond - 431 (Green); Hugh Weathers - 4963 (Republican)

U.S. Senate 2 - Tim Scott - 4935 (Republican); Krystle Matthews - 1604 ( Democratic )

LOCAL ELECTIONS

U.S. House of Representatives District 03 - Jeff Duncan - 5313( Republican)

State House of Representatives District 39 - Cal Forrest - 4768 ( Republican )

State House of Representatives District 82 - William Bill Clyburn - 760 (Democrat)

Auditor -Memmus H Forrest - 5320 (Republican )

County Treasurer - Tiffany R Shaw - 5381 (Republican)

County Council Chair -Jim Moore - 4686 ( Republican): Write-in - mostly Paul Ergle - 863.

County Council District 1 - Frank Daniel - 1028 - (Democrat)

County Council District 3 - Justin Anderson - 1876 (Republican)

Soil and Water District Commission - Carey E Frick - 2559 (Nonpartisan); James R Nichols - 3225 (Nonpartisan )

Lexington School Board District 3 - Frances K. Bouknight - 387, Cheryl A. Burgess - 308, Write-in - 276

Saluda County School Board District 1 - Seat 2 - Kathy Coleman - 446; Seat 4 - Cecelia Yonce - 473; Seat 6 - Christy Corley Nichols - 966

Town of Saluda -

Mayor - Wayne Bryan - 126, Amelia Herlong- 242, Milliken Mathews - 242

Ward 1 - Milliken Matthews - 97; Ward 3 - Lauren Yonce - 185.

Commissioner of Public Works - Miriam Adams - 486

STATEWIDE

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Amendment 1 - Yes - 3557, No - 2732

Amendment 2 - Yes - 3471. No - 2735

GROUNDBREAKING - Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Fri., Nov. 4, for the new Old Town Fire Station, located on the Newberry Hwy. Speaking were County Council chairman Jim Moore, left, and Old Town Fire Chief Daniel Patterson, right.

Old Town Fire Station Groundbreaking

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Fri., Nov . 4, for the new Old Town Fire Station.

The new station will replace the current one in the Old Town community on the Newberry Hwy., which is more than forty years old. Old Town was Saluda County’s first rural fire department.

“The new station will allow for growth and expansion of Old Town Fire Department,” County Council Chairman Jim Moore said, “and represents a commitment by Saluda County to our fire service.

We are blessed in this county to have dedicated first responders who are willing to run to the scene of whatever disasters to aide their fellow citizens. Our fire service, EMS, and Sheriff’s Office are our most important assets and deserve all the support we can give them.

This new station is an important first step in Saluda County providing fire responders with the necessary tools and facilities they need to better serve and protect us.”

The new fire station will be the first station in Saluda County to be funded by the county. It is anticipated that the new station will open in the summer of 2023.