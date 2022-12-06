Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 06 December 2022 20:59 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 33

Saluda Parade Route

The Saluda Christmas Parade will be held Sat., Dec. 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m..The parade will follow the above route.





Saluda Tree Lighting

The Town of Saluda hosted a tree lighting program at the Courthouse Tues., Nov. 29. Featured were refreshments, a snow machine, sing-along, a performance from PDA’s “The Grinch” show, and the tree lighting, featuring The Grinch, himself.





Town Issues Thanks

The tree lighting wouldn’t of been possible without the help of Mr. Mike Rodgers from Rodgers Fertilizer! We greatly appreciate all of your help!

Also we would like to give a big thank you to

•Nancy K Rogers for donating the beautiful 20 foot Christmas tree!

•To the wonderful person who donated all of the ornaments!

•Meredith Crawford and File & Style for assisting in putting up the ornaments.

•Heather Shealy with PDA for the wonderful last minute performance!

•The Town of Saluda Police & Sanitation department also Nichole Maffett and Meredith Crawford for putting up the Christmas tree.

•The Town of Saluda Police Department for serving yummy Hot Chocolate!

•The Grinch for always helping when asked!

•Burton Campbell for letting us borrow his speaker and microphone!





(Saluda Fire Department photos)

Valley Protein Fire Update

Following is an update from Fire Service Coordinator Luke Downing on the Thanksgiving Day fire at Valley Protein in Ward:

Thurs., Nov. 24, around 2PM Saluda 911 received a call in reference to a fire at Valley Protein. While units were en route smoke could be seen from Spann Rd. Multiple units were then toned an a countywide all call was done for departments to man their station.

In all Ridge Spring, Midland, Saluda, Monetta, Batesburg, Old Town, Mayson, Circle, Ninety Six, New Holland, Abbeville County, Due West, Clinton, Hickory Tavern, Western Laurens, Saluda County Fire Coordinator, Saluda County EMD, and South Carolina State Fire Marshall assisted in the incident.

The fire was contained around 5:30PM and units remained on scene until midnight. The fire is still under investigation.