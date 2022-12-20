Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 22:29 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 24

Saluda High Art Students Designed Ornaments

For The 2022 National Christmas Tree Display



Saluda High School is this year's state representative in the America Celebrates Ornaments Program.

Ornaments created by our own SHS art students will be on display at this year's National Christmas Tree Display in Washington, DC. Many thanks to Wayne Bell and his students for creating some amazing ornaments that are currently on display in our Nation’s Capital.

\ The art work from Saluda High School takes viewers on a journey around South Carolina. From the azure blue waters of the Grand Strand through the race car dirt tracks of the Midlands to the cattle fields of the up country and everywhere in between. Other pictures depict the images that define our state: The Boykin Spaniel, Yellow Jasmine, The Carolina wolf spider as well as the indigo blue State Flag. These students have worked hard to capture the essence of this great State. Hours of research and work have culminated in artwork that defines a school, community and a State.

Congratulations to Wayne Bell, Art Teacher, and the following students: Alex Pascual Guzman de Leon, Amy Gonzalez, Aryana Hazelton, Emily Glendening, Brianna Walker, Christopher Contreras, Emelin Lo-pez, Gracelyn Deal, Haley Taylor, Jacob New, Mary anne Summer, Owen Stoudemire, and Shey-Dan Smit.

PARADE GRAND MARSHAL - State Superintendent of Education, Saluda County native Molly Mitchell Spearman, served as Grand Marshal for the Saluda Christmas Parade on Sat., Dec. 10. She was accompanied by her two granddaughters. Driving her was retired teacher and newly sworn in school board member, CeCe Yonce. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

