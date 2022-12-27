Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 27 December 2022 22:31 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 34

SALUDA COUNTY FORESTRY ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS - Pictured, L to R, Baron Buzhardt (President), Drew Proctor, Makayla Porter, and Layne Crouch

Saluda County Forestry

Association Christmas Banquet

By: Stephen Pohlman,

Clemson Extension Forestry Agent



The Saluda County Forestry Association held its annual Christmas Banquet at the Saluda High School cafeteria this December and hosted 220 landowners and guests. This was their first Christmas banquet in 3 years due to the COVID pandemic. Senator Shane Massey, Representative Cal Forrest, county council members, and Troop 21 Boy Scouts were in attendance. A most delicious meal was prepared by Parklane Seafood and enjoyed by all. Musician Luke Moore provided this year’s special guest entertainment.

Historically the Association has presented a scholarship to Saluda County youth looking to continue their education in forestry and forestry-related topics at higher learning institutions. This year’s recipients were Layne Crouch, Makayla Porter, and Drew Proctor. A special Thank You to our Saluda County Forestry Association members, local businesses, and organizations who help make these scholarships possible each year through their generous donations.

Mr. Brad Forrest received the 2022 Saluda County Forestry Association Landowner of the Year Award. Brad graduated from Saluda High School and Newberry College and is a third-generation landowner in Saluda County. His family business has been in Saluda since 1922 and provides clothing and shoes to our area. The company has since grown to a second store now covering the Cayce area. Brad also finds time to attend educational opportunities to learn more about managing livestock for his cattle operation and forestry/wildlife for his timberlands. His timberland management strategies help support his cattle operation and other diversification opportunities.

During the three-year absence of Saluda County Forestry Association’s Christmas Banquet, the group lost its Vice President, Mr. Harvey Sauls. As many in Saluda County know, Harvey Sauls was a tremendously kind individual. He was a hard worker who never looked at obstacles with a can’t attitude but rather as an opportunity to succeed. The Saluda County Forestry Association took a moment to thank Harvey’s wife, Sally, and two daughters (Rebecca and Elizabeth) for everything Harvey meant to us. Sally was presented with a wooden tray that read in memory and appreciation of Harvey’s service to the organization. In Sally’s speech of appreciation, it is obvious that Harvey’s light will continue to shine in his family.

The Saluda County Forestry Association and Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.