Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 22:35 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 48

Saluda County Couple

Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide



The recent shooting deaths of a Saluda County couple has been ruled a murder-suicide.

On December 27th, Saluda County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Long Cane Road for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies could not get anyone to the door. Deputies made entry into the residence and located the deceased bodies of a male and female. Throughout the course of the investigation, it has been determined that the male subject, James (Jamie) Perry, 47, shot and killed the female victim, Patricia Kneece Perry, 49. It has been further determined that Mr. Perry’s death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office sends our thoughts and prayers to the families affected by this tragedy.

SC Counties

Should Wear Masks For Covid



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest community levels map shows seven counties with high levels of COVID-19.

This comes following a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, proceeded by months of low rates of the virus across the state.

The CDC recommends citizens in seven counties wear masks. Included in this list are Saluda neighbors, Newberry and Lexington.

Saluda and Greenwood have medium levels.





Sheriff’s Awards Banquet

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office recently held its annual Christmas Dinner and Awards Banquet. Congratulations to Leason Horne for being named Deputy of the Year, to Kayla Latham for being named Correctional Deputy of the Year, and to Dawn Drafts for being named Dispatcher of the Year! “Thank you to everyone at the Sheriff’s Office for your hard work and dedication to Saluda County,” said Sheriff Josh Price.