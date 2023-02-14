Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 14 February 2023 22:25 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 23

Saluda County Motor

Vehicle Collision Fatality

On the early morning of Sunday, February 5, 2023 the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash on Highway 23 near Dickert Drive and Topaz Road in Batesburg. C

oroner Keith Turner has identified the driver of the Chevrolet Impala as Mary Laverne Long, age 45 of Saluda County.

Ms. Long’s vehicle appeared to have traveled off the right side of the road and struck a power pole. The driver was ejected from the car and unfortunately died at the scene.

The fatality is under investigation by the SC Hwy. Patrol and the Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for early this week.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office appreciates the response and assistance of Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County EMS, Saluda County Fire and Dominion Energy.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ms. Long.

Books Open For Saluda

Town Council Election

A special candidate filing period for the Town of Saluda, Ward 1, will open at 12 noon Fri., Jan. 20, and close at 12 noon on Tues.,. Jan 31.

Filing will take place a Town Hall.

The election is the fill the vacancy created when elected Ward 1 Councilman Miliken Matthews was elected Mayor. He ran for both posts.

RADIUS CHURCH DONATES TO SCHOOLS - Saluda County School District remains grateful for our strong community partnerships. A heartfelt thanks to Radius Church for their consistent “Give Hope” funding, provided to each school in our district.

Spring Fest Vendors Needed

Vendors are needed for the Town of Saluda’s Sping Fest on April 1 To sign-up please go to the Town’s Facebook page or visit this site http://www.townofsaluda.com/festivals.