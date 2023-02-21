Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 21 February 2023 22:27 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 23

County Recognized For

Insurance Efficiency



Saluda County was recognized by the S.C. Association of Counties for outstanding efficiency at the Feb. 13 meeting of County Council.

Association of Counties Director of Insurance Services Robert Benfield presented Saluda County with the Property & Liability Lag Time and the Workers' Comp Experience Modifier Awards.

Benfield said Saluda County had the second lowest response time in the state for reporting incidents. The County filed reports in less that a day. The County also had the third lowest total of injury claims.

Benfield praised the work of Risk Management Director Hardee Horne in the earning of the recognition.

He added Saluda County’s efficiency in reporting and safety had saved the county $90.,000 during the year.

At the beginning of the meeting, Council Chairman Jim Moore told of meetings and work sessions discussing the proposed Detention Center, EMS and Fire Service building, capital projects, recreation and the County building better working relationships with Saluda, Ridge Spring and Ward..

Councilman Carey Bedenbaugh asked for prayers for Saluda Nursing Center, which has been hit with another rash of COVID cases.

A public hearing was held on the ordinance to approve the sale of the buildings at 117 and 119 North Main Street to C.F. Tatham, Jr.

No one spoke at the hearing, and Council the gave second reading approval of the ordinance.

First reading was given to an ordinance approving the expenditure of $125,000 from one percent sales tax proceeds to fund the construction of the Edgefield-Saluda County Animal Shelter. The shelter will be located in Edgefield County.

First reading was also given to an ordinance to approve the policies for the animal control problem in Saluda County, and other matters pertaining to animal control.

Council adopted a mission statement, and approved updating a memorandum of understanding with Edgefield County for animal control.

An agreement with the Town of Saluda regarding the YMCA was approved. The county will pay 30 percent of the salary and provide office space.

Councilman Jack Atkinson voted for the measure, but said the YMCA often gets more that it gives, and he is going to watch the situation closely.

Council voted to take bids on the Courthouse roof repair, and relocating the Coroner’s holding facility, which is located in the footprint of where the Detention Center is going.

Applying for a JAG grant, which will require a ten percent match, for the Sheriff’s Office was approved. Grants Coordinator Jill Warren said, if approved, the funds will be used to buy new tasers. The current tasers are outdated and can not be upgraded.

Creating a job description for an animal/litter control officer was approved. The officer will be a deputy and will work Monday-Friday.

Ridge Spring Mayor Quendolyn Etheredge was appointed to the Upper Savannah Work Force Board.

Austin Rodgers was appointed to the Fire Board, filling the unexpired term of Bryan Derrick. Russell Derrick was appointed the alternate.





SAMANTHA NICHOLS

Saluda Woman To Compete For

National Watermelon Queen

Samantha Lee Nichols will be competing at the National Watermelon Association Convention in Asheville NC on February 25th for the National Watermelon Queen title representing South Carolina.

Samantha is the daughter of Christy Corley Nichols and James R. Nichols. She’s a 2017 graduate of Saluda High School, a 2020 graduate of Clemson University, and a current graduate student studying Agricultural Communications at Texas Tech University. Samantha is currently employed with South Carolina Farm Bureau in Government Relations. She has spent the past year traveling all over South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Washington DC promoting the watermelon industry as the South Carolina Watermelon Association public relations ambassador.