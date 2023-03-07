Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 07 March 2023 22:15 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 22

Murder Suspects Arrested



Two suspencts in the Jan. 20 Saluda County murder of an Orangeburg man have been arrested.

Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both now in custody.

On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.

The occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash was identified by Saluda

County Coroner Keith Turner as Alex K. Donaldson, age 26, of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene. An autopsy was performed on the following Monday and revealed Donaldson died of a gunshot wound.

Through the course of this investigation, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office identified and obtained arrest warrants for Gilliam and Weaver. Both are charged with the offenses of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office worked with the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Task Force to assist in locating both Gilliam and Weaver.



Driver Dies In Two Vehicle Crash

A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Saluda County on Thurs. afternoon, Mar. 2.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after noon in the area of Highway 378 (Columbia Highway) at Mt. Willing Road roughly five miles east of the Town of Saluda.

Bolt said a 2007 Honda Accord was stopped at a stop sign, then traveled north into the Columbia Highway intersection. It was then struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 that was towing a trailer and traveling west.

The driver of the Honda died in the crash. The victim has been identified by the Coroner’s office as Natyvious Deveon Griiffin, 24, of Newberry.The other driver was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s office are investigating the crash. The Coroner's Office appreciates the assistance of the Highway Patrol, County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Fire Service.



‘Let’s Hear It For

Haisley’ Walk/Run



“Let’s HEAR it for HAISLEY GRACE” 5K Run/Walk/RUCK and 1 Mile Walk will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, 8 AM – 11 AM, at the Saluda County Recreation Complex Track.

Haisley Grace Herlong was born with a congenital defect that occurs at seven weeks gestation called mondini malformation, which is abnormality of the cochlea.

Haisley’s cochlea only has a 1-1.5 turn with an enlarged vestibule, where as a normal cochlea has a 2.5 turn.

Due to Haisleys defect she was diagnosed with profound hearing loss and will need cochlear implants in order to gain access to sound and to develop spoken language.

This 5K running event is being held to bring awareness to profound deafness.

All money raised will be to help with some medical

expenses and a donation to other hearing foundations to help support profound hearing.

For more information or to register, contact Debbie Kirkland, 864 993 1966, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.