Woman Dies In Collision

On Thursday afternoon, March 9, 2023, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash between a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer and 2019 Honda Sedan on Hwy 39 near Speigner Road in Saluda County.

Unfortunately, the driver of the passenger car died at the scene. She has been identified by Coroner Keith Turner as Kimberly F. Bundrick, age 65, of Saluda. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The passenger car appeared to have traveled over the center line hitting the tractor-trailer head on.

The Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol will continue to investigate this fatality. The Coroner’s Office extends its thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ms. Bundrick.

Special thanks for the assistance of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Fire Service for their assistance on scene.



Saluda Native Appears

On NCIS-Los Angeles

Actress Joycelyn McElveen, a Saluda native, appeared on the March 5 episode of ”NCIS-Los Angeles.”

She posted on her Facebook page the next day:

“Last night was a moment I will never forget. I am still processing all the goodness. The little girl inside from Saluda, SC, is screaming. “We did it!” & that we did. If you didn’t get to see me in the latest episode of NCIS-LA it is now streaming on CBS Paramount +.”

McElveen studied Theatre at University of South Carolina Aiken and Mass Communication at CUNY Lehman. She a graduate of Brookland-Cacye High School.

She is scheduled to appear on SaludaNOW’s “Talking Tuesday” March 21st, 2:30-4PM.



Historical Society Needs

New Mailing Addresses

The Saluda County Historical Society reminds its members that over 100 addresses of its members may change due to the Saluda County Emergency Management Divisions new E-911 update.

Please let us know what your new E- 911 address is so we will be able to correspond with you.

If anyone would like to become a new member of the Saluda County Historical Society send your information plus $25.00 for an individual, $40.00 for a couple or $50.00 for a family membership to P. O. Box 22, Saluda, SC.

Thanks, Meade P. Hendrix, Executive Director

4-H DAY - Saluda County 4-H members visited the Gov-ernor’s Mansion and State House on 4-H Day, March 7.