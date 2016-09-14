Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2016 14:36 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 68

Council Approves

Grant Application



Saluda County Council gave approval to applying for a grant for improvement at one of the county’s industrial development sites.

At Monday’s meeting, Economic Development advisor Ed Parler said the grants are being offered through the Department of Commerce, and the maximum single award is $300,000.

If approved, the grant would be used to improve a county owned site on Hwy. 378 near the old Milliken Plant. Funds can be used for infrastructure extensions, road and other access improvements, clearing and grading the site.

Parler said he has been exploring the possibility of seeking a cold storage facility that would be used by the county’s farmers, among other economic development ideas.

Brooks Williamson of Johnston reported on the Construction Training School, located on Garners Ferry Rd. in Columbia.

Williamson said he is about to complete a 15-week course that will make him a certified construction worker which will qualify him to get a high paying job. He said there are many jobs available in the nuclear industry, for example, but only certified constructions workers are hired.

Williamson said the course costs $9,000, but there is federal aid available. He said if enough people from Saluda sign up for the course, a van will be provided to transport them to the school. All graduates get jobs he said.

Councilman William Pugh recommended Williamson get with the Riverside Community Development Corporation to set up a community meeting on the school.

Council approved to award architectural services to Moseley Architects of Columbia.

Councilman Frank Daniel said there is no cost involved with approving Moseley. He said the company will be used in the future if the county needs any type of architectural work. The company is experienced in working on government and educational building, etc.

In the past, the county has found itself in sudden need of an architect, and had to go through a lengthy process to hire a firm. With Moseley’s hiring, the county always has an architect on hand.

The services provided include providing needs assessments, providing feasibility studies, engineering/architectural services, bidding documents, construction documents, oversite for building expansions, renovations and/or new construction.

Council approved a $6,982.64 grant in aid for the EMS Department. The match, $384.05, will be paid from contingency.

Permission was given for the Recreation Department to apply for a Parks, Recreation and Tourism grant to build a concession stand at Brooks and Roston Park.

A 2017 Ford F150 will be purchased for $31,129 for the Building Codes Department. It will be paid from the vehicle reserve account.

Dan Neel and Jill Longshore of the Westview Behavioral Health Services were present to promote September 2016 Recovery Month. Ms. Longshore said 90 clients are currently getting help in Saluda County. She then read a letter from a wife and mother to a counselor, telling the counselor what a positive effect she had made in her life.

Council then approved the proclamation naming September as Recovery Month in Saluda County.

At the beginning of the meeting, public hearings were and held and third and final readings given on two ordinances.

Both involved the Association of Counties serving as a collection agent for delinquent accounts, and allowing the establishment of a $50 administrative fee collected on delinquent accounts set by the Association of Counties setoff debt program for ambulance service in Saluda County.





Coastal Carolina Baseball Coach

To Speak At Farm-City Banquet



Save the date. NOVEMBER 10th, Farm City Banquet.

The speaker will be Coastal Carolina Baseball Coach Gary Gilmore of the 2016 National Baseball Champions.

Tickets, $15.00, will go on sale October 3. Get tickets early at Saluda County Agricultural Building, Chamber of Commerce,Crouch’s Hardware, and F-C Committee members.

Seating limited to first 250. No ticket sales after November 7th.