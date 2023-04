Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 04 April 2023 21:14 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 22

Special Olympic

The Saluda Special Olympics was held Fri., Mar. 31, at the Saluda High School track. Athletes participating were from Saluda Primary, Saluda Elementary, Hollywood Elementary, Saluda Middle, Saluda High and the Burton Center. Pictured above is the torch lighting. More pictures will be featured in next week’s paper. (Standard-Sentinel photo)