The Saluda County Special Olympics was held Fri., Mar. 31, at the Saluda High School track. Pictured above is the march of the participating teams, and the opening banners. (Standard-Sentinel photos)





Butler Elected To

Town Council

Myranda Butler was elected to Saluda Town Council - Ward 1, Tues., April 4.

She fills the seat vacated when former Ward 1 Councilman Miliken Matthews was elected mayor.

"I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone for your support, prayers and your votes. Let us continue to "Move Forward Together" as I serve in Ward 1," Ms. Butler said.

What a great day in Saluda, SC! On April 5 Saluda County First Steps (Kim Chariker, ED), Mayor Miliken Matthews, Saluda Chamber of Commerce, Heath Ward (Board Member), Saluda Town Maintenance Department, and friends of Saluda County Library held a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at the Saluda Town Park for our StoryWalk® and Born Learning Trails projects. We are so excited to be able to provide these projects for our town funded by a grant from Save the Children.